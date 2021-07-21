Mount Pearl, C.B.S. avoid tax hikes in 2022, despite revenue drops

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says the maintaining tax rates was a priority of the city's 2022 budget. (Mike Simms/CBC)

The City of Mount Pearl and the Town of Conception Bay South released balanced budgets for 2022 this week, with both municipalities avoiding tax rate increases for residents and businesses, despite a drop in municipal assessments.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says it was good news that the city steered clear of tax hikes despite a 2.1 per cent drop in property values.

"Keeping the taxes in line was really important to us," he said.

Aker said the health and safety of its residents "was first and foremost" in council's thoughts.

"Given the times where some people have been put out on the street by the pandemic, we wanted to make sure that we didn't increase taxes to our residents and to our businesses as we all continue to recover from COVID," he said.

Aker said 2021 brought inflation and soaring prices for food and electricity, but the city didn't want to add to the burden of their taxpayers.

Fee increases of 10 to 15 per cent for day camp enrolment and some Summit Centre services — the only increases contained in the budget — were to offset costs related to COVID-19, Aker said, such as additional security to police the NLVaxPass.

Aker said those fee increases should add an additional $500,000 to the city's coffers.

"From an equitable point of view, we want to make sure that [taxpayers using our facilities] pay a reasonable amount," he said.

Aker said the response to the city's 2022 budget has been "positive."

"The top-of-the-line message is that we reduce taxes this year and everybody's grateful for that."

Growing town, shrinking revenue

Andrea Gosse, deputy mayor of C.B.S., said tabling a balanced budget after a $1.5-million drop in property values in 2020 took some cost-cutting.

"We didn't want to increase the mill rate," she said. "We really wanted to keep that for residents and businesses."

Instead, the town hiked water fees by $25 per household — a cost Gosse said was "fair."

"As we grow, there's more and more water services so that there's more of this town to meet," she said. "It's not just buying the water, it's maintaining it and servicing it and that sort of thing."

Gosse said water costs have increased by nearly $700,000 in the past five years.

"So when we looked at that, we decided that a $25 increase per household was what we had to go with. But everything else stayed the same," she said. "So we thought that was fair and equitable."

Gosse cited a $13-million investment in water and sewage and road work as hallmarks of the budget, while spending on traffic calming and sidewalk clearing signal the town is serious about community safety.

Plans are also in place to build a community centre — something residents have been pushing for for years.

Gosse said $120,000 is also earmarked for economic development.

"We're investing in that because if we can grow our commercial side, we can take some of the pressure off of the residents," she said.

