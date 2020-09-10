Provincial budget coming Sept. 30: finance minister

A provincial budget will be presented Sept. 30, Finance Minister Siobhan Coady said Thursday.

Coady made the announcement late Thursday morning at Confederation Building in St. John's, just days ahead of the House of Assembly reopening on Monday, Sept. 14.

"I wouldn't expect any surprises in this budget. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, and we have just had that fiscal update," said Coady, referencing the fiscal snapshot in July.

At that time, the province's deficit topped $2.1 billion. Coady noted it's not the highest ever for the province but acknowledged "it's tremendously high."

In mid-June, former finance minister Tom Osborne promised to present a provincial budget by the end of September.

The budget is normally tabled in April, but the schedule was thwarted because of COVID-19. The pandemic affected most aspects of life, and the provincial coffers were not spared. Oil and tax revenues coming into Newfoundland and Labrador have been severely slashed.

Coady replaced Osborne in a cabinet shuffle last month, after Andrew Furey won the Liberal leadership race and became premier. Coady was also appointed deputy premier.

But the government says in order to allow enough time to debate the proposed budget, it will introduce a three-month interim supply bill, money to keep the operations and essentially wheels of government turning.

"Interim supply ensures that the public can continue to access services they rely on, such as healthcare, income support, motor registration and transportation until a budget is debated and passed in the House of Assembly. Amidst the uncertainty of this year, interim supply bills have allowed government to maintain these critical services during the COVID-19 disruption," reads a media release issued Thursday by the government.

In March, the House passed an interim supply bill worth $4.6 billion — enough money for six months of operations — to hold them over until the minority government could pass a budget.

Coady defended the three-month bill.

"That is a normal period of time," she said. "The three-month supply is standard."

Opposition parties not sold

PC Leader Ches Crosbie, speaking to reporters just minutes after Coady's announcement, said another interim supply bill — albeit for a shorter timeframe of three months — was a non-starter for him.

He also said he is willing to vote down the budget, depending on what's in it — a move that would trigger a general election.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin had previously said her party would not support another interim supply bill. On Thursday, she appeared to echo Crosbie's statements, questioning why a three-month supply bill was needed.

