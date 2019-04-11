Coming attractions: List of the Liberals' construction promises for 2019

Every budget is a promise for what's to come. In this case, it's a pledge for what might possibly could be coming — if the Liberals are re-elected in an race to be held this spring.

But the latest budget promises soil to be turned on a number of long-awaited projects, some as soon as this construction season.

For the average person looking at these promises, though, a caution that starting a project is different from finishing one, said Larry Short, a chartered professional accountant and financial planner who was in Tuesday's budget lock-in.

"It's more stated intention. Wishful thinking," Short said.

"One is turning the soil, hope to get it done. Another is having a firm plan to complete it with signed contracts."

Asked what will happen if the Liberals lose power, Finance Minister Tom Osborne was confident that would not happen, and that this budget and its promises will be passed.

Below is a list of projects listed in Budget 2019 with constriction set to begin this year.

Long-term care homes in Gander and Grand-Falls Windsor

Construction to begin spring 2019

$17.6 million has been earmarked for those two homes as well as for the continued construction of the new long-term care home in Corner Brook.

The Grand Falls-Windsor home will be built on Scott Avenue between Valley Road and the site of the former Abitibi Consolidated mill. The home in Gander will be built next to the College of the North Atlantic campus.

It will open up 60 beds for the central region, with an estimated opening date of 2021.

Corner Brook hospital

Construction to begin spring 2019

It's a budget item that's appeared many, many times before, and the shine has long come off the promise for people who have been waiting on the west coast.

It may interpreted that the hospital's appearance in Budget 2019 is just kicking the can down the road, but the province says $6.9 million will help begin construction of the new acute-care hospital this spring.

The provincial government has set aside $6.9 million to begin construction on the long-awaited replacement for the Western Memorial Regional Hospital. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

A new west coast hospital was first promised by former premier Danny Williams in 2007.

Waterford Hospital replacement

Construction to begin spring 2019

A large sign is already stuck in the ground for drivers to see on Prince Philip Drive in St. John's, where the Liberals are planning to build a new adult mental health and addictions facility.

The proposed location near the Health Sciences Centre, though, has already come under questioning because it sits on a flood plain.

Nevertheless, $8.9 million has been budgeted for construction to begin, and the government has already revealed that three companies will submit bids to design, build, finance and maintain the new facility.

This spring, site work will begin to prepare the land.

New schools

Construction to begin some time in 2019

A large chunk of change — $39.2 million — has been budgeted to begin construction on four previously announced new schools.

Sod is expected to be turned this year for schools in Paradise, Coley's Point, St. Alban's and Gander.

Labrador mental health unit

Construction to begin: Some time in 2019

$1 million has been set aside to begin construction on a six-bed mental health unit at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Labrador Wellness Centre

Construction to begin some time in 2019

The Labrador Wellness Centre is receiving $9.3 million towards the start of construction this year.

This rendering shows what the proposed Labrador Wellness Centre, which would be operated by the YMCA, will look like. (YMCA NL )

A contract to build the facility was awarded last November to Pomerleau Inc., at a value of $25.3 million.

Work is expected to be completed on the new wellness centre by the end of 2020.

