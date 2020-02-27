Could you be the buddy in Buddy the Puffin?

Hiring: multidisciplinary performer. Must be a hockey fan, able to work evenings and weekends, and fit inside a six-foot bird suit.

That's the gist of a job opening recently posted by the Newfoundland Growlers. The team is recruiting a new player for a very important role: someone to fill the yellow, webbed shoes of beloved mascot Buddy the Puffin.

"Anybody can be Buddy," said Kenneth O'Leary, communications manager for the hockey team.

But there's more to being Buddy than putting on the uniform.

"There's also physical constraints. You have to be able to lift up to 50 pounds, you've got to be able work within the constraints of the suit, be able to stand, sit, balance for long periods of time. It's not an easy job."

The current Buddy isn't retiring, but needs to bring some new buddies under his wing. Watch the recruitment video above to see if you have what it takes to be the buddy in Buddy the Puffin.

Did you LOL? Or even LOTI (laugh on the inside)? The CBC-NL YouTube channel is chock full of comedy from Newfoundland and Labrador. Wet your beak here, and if you like what you see, hit the red Subscribe button.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador