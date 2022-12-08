Struggle and spirit: A St. John's neighbourhood story

Welcome to Buckmaster's Circle — a neighbourhood in the centre of St. John's where the dramatic spike in the cost of living is taking its toll.

St John's Morning Show 38:52 Struggle and Spirit: A Neighborhood Story We bring you a special documentary about a resilient community and how people there are navigating the challenges of rising prices and food insecurity.

Most people there don't have a lot of money. Many work for minimum wage or receive income support.

But a new initiative from Food First N.L., the Buckmaster's Circle Community Centre and N.L. Public Libraries is boosting spirits and helping provide affordable food for both the belly and the brain.

From CBC Radio's The St. John's Morning Show, "Struggle and Spirit: A Neighbourhood Story" documents the challenges people in the Circle are facing. Along the way, listeners will discover a resilient community finding creative ways to navigate rising prices, food insecurity and limited access to transportation.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador