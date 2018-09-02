Alberta couple finishing 10 half-marathons in 10 provinces with Huffin' Puffin

Five years after they first laced up their sneakers, an Alberta couple has made it to St. John's, N.L. for the last stop on their bucket list quest to run half-marathons in every Canadian province.

Monday's Huffin' Puffin race in Bowring Park will be the culmination of a long journey that's seen Ann and Ron McIntosh compete everywhere from British Columbia to Cow Bay, Nova Scotia.

The couple competed in Cow Bay, N.S., as part of Maritime Race Weekend in 2016. (Submitted by Ann McIntosh)

According to Ann McIntosh, it all started when she was taking care of her dad and realized that she needed to stay healthy.

"A number of years ago, I was taking my dad, who had Parkinson's [disease], back and forth to the second floor of the hospital in High River and thought, 'You know what? I don't' want to be here any time soon,'" she said Sunday.

"I like to eat, we both like to eat, [it's] just to stay out of the second floor, stay active."

First time running

Neither of them had been involved in long-distance running before, so both signed up for a beginners' running course in their hometown of High River, AB.

Later, they graduated to a half-marathon training club.



"The lady who taught it thought I'd only ever do one half marathon and now we're doing our 13th and 14th," said McIntosh.

All smiles as Ann and Ron cross the finish line in Mount Tremblant, Q.C., in 2015. (Submitted by Ann McIntosh)

Name a more iconic duo ... I'll wait. (Submitted by Ann McIntosh)

At first, they would complete each marathon at their own pace, but over the last few years, they've chosen to run side-by-side.

That's something that feels like a dream to Ann McIntosh.

"I'm a crier, so it makes me cry and very, very happy," she said.

"I have a sign that says, 'Once in a while, in the middle of an ordinary life, a fairytale comes along.' And that's what I have here."

Sightseeing across Canada

Ann McIntosh is 56 and her husband is 57, and travelling across Canada to run marathons has been a way for them to see all the country, she said.

"People leave Canada to travel, but Canada's got lots of its own beauty."

Shirts collected at each half-marathon act as reminders of how far they've come, and mementos to show others.

The couple have collected T-shirts at half-marathons in places like Calgary and Winnipeg over the years. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

After Monday's Huffin' Puffin run, the couple plans to celebrate their achievement by heading across Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I want to see every bit that I can!" said McIntosh.



"We're heading to Gros Morne, then up to St. Anthony, across to Labrador, just to say that we've been there ... and then probably the last week around St. John's again because there seems to be so much to do in this area."

Ron and Ann McIntosh complete a practice run Sunday in Bowring Park. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Though Monday's run is the last box to tick on their bucket list, the couple does acknowledges there's more of Canada to see.

So, health willing, they're looking to the North on their next adventure.



"If our bodies hold out, we might have to do the Territories," said McIntosh.