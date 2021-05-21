Forest fire near Buchans forces precautionary evacuation around Red Indian Lake

A forest fire near the Town of Buchans is forcing residents around Red Indian Lake to evacuate as a precaution. (Town of Buchans/Facebook)

A forest fire near the town of Buchans has forced an evacuation around Red Indian Lake as provincial fire crews, equipped with a water bomber, attempt to gain control of the blaze.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Buchans wrote it fears the fire will spread toward the lake road and as a precaution is asking residents to leave the area and stay off of the rail bed.

Colin Carroll, the provincial forest fire duty officer, told CBC News around 8:30 p.m. NT Friday evening the fire is considered to be "out of control." Two water bombers were on the scene earlier in the day, Carroll said, and one remained at the site as of Friday evening, but was expected to return to Gander before nightfall.

Three forest fire crew members were also at the scene, along with the local fire department. Crew members will continue to monitor the fire until dark.

Smoke billows as fire crews attempt to contain a forest fire near Buchans. (Town of Buchans/Facebook)

Power has been cut off from the town. District MHA Chris Tibbs said in a Facebook video he has spoken with Newfoundland Power, and crews are ready to begin restoring power once the fire is contained.

The town said the highway is closed at the transformer station, and is only allowing access to emergency vehicles in both directions. Power is expected to be restored later on Friday.

Carroll said the fire has weaved through about 250 hectares of land, and added he's hopeful the rain in the forecast on Saturday will help aid fire crews in putting out the blaze. Carroll said crew members will return to the scene early on Saturday morning. Air support will be on hand if needed.

The Town of Buchans said it will issue an update.

