That's not just bubble gum, it's fentanyl: Police find drug-laced candy in Bay Roberts

Police are warning the public after finding fentanyl-laced bubble gum while responding to a reported drug overdose.

Bay Roberts RCMP seized bubble gum and other items found next to a man when they responded to a reported overdose in the community. The man was treated with Naloxone nasal spray and taken to hospital, where he recovered.

Preliminary drug testing found narcotics, including fentanyl, on the gum. Fentanyl is a potent drug, and even small amounts can cause overdose or death.

Police are investigating the source of the gum, but said in a release that they believe it came in from outside the province.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador