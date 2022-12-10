With Bryn Mawr Cottage in ruins, great-grandson of original owner says loss was inevitable

Bryn Mawr Cottage is left in ruins after a fire early Friday morning. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The great-grandson of the original owner of historic Bryn Mawr Cottage of St. John's says more could have been done to protect the 115-year-old property, which was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

Chris Baird is the great-grandson of James C. Baird, a Scottish-born merchant whom the house was originally built for.

He has fond memories of growing up on the property. The intricate design of the interior, the beautiful gardens and the family's history are still fresh in his mind.

"I miss it. We spent a lot of time there as kids," Baird said Friday afternoon. "My brother had a pony that we kept here."

The Baird family sold the home in 1970 to businessman Jim Steinhauer. Steinhauer's family then sold the property in 2014 to development firm KMK Capital.

The place sat empty for years during an ongoing court battle. KMK had plans to demolish the property but in 2015 the City of St. John's declared it a heritage property. This meant there was zero possibility for the new owner to demolish the home.

KMK and Mildred Steinhauer sued the city in an attempt to reverse the decision, but the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador dismissed the lawsuit in October 2021.

Baird said the home was left to deteriorate and was vandalized so the loss of the structure was inevitable but the building could have served as a restaurant, bed and breakfast or as multiple apartments.

Chris Baird grew up around Bryn Mawr Cottage. The property was built for his great-grandfather 115 years ago. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"I'm very disappointed to see what happened. I know we haven't been involved with it for a lot of years but it was designated at one point as a heritage structure," he said.

"And if it's designated as something like that then they should put some effort into preserving it instead of letting it to deteriorate over however many years it's been empty."

'We wanted to preserve it'

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the city did what it could to protect the building.

"We're devastated with the loss of a very important historic building in the city," Breen said Friday afternoon.

"We wanted to preserve it into the future and by making it a designated heritage property, that was what we could do to do that."

Breen said the city was successful in defending itself in court — though the situation remains in an ongoing appeal process — and added its important the city does protect its heritage properties.

Not much remained of Bryn Mawr Cottage by 5:30 a.m. Friday, just a shell of the old Queen Anne-style home. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

He said buyers of heritage properties need to understand that they are buying "a responsibility to protect them into the future."

"We're limited in what we can do. What we do, we designate it as a heritage property, we give the owners the opportunity to repurpose or develop because there's more leniency in the rules and the regulations around heritage properties," said Breen.

"But ultimately, when you own a heritage property or when you purchase one, it's a commitment to maintaining that as a heritage property. We will help with that through certain zoning things."

He said he believes the city made the right decision in designating Bryn Mawr Cottage a heritage property in 2015, otherwise it would have been demolished at the time.

"It didn't work out, but I feel we made every effort to make it work," he said.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the cause of the fire. Breen said nobody was injured in the early morning fire.

KMK Capital wouldn't comment on the matter.

