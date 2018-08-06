Transatlantic solo row all part of plan to become 'wise old man,' says record breaker

After spending more than a month alone in a boat crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Bryce Carlson says it's good to be back on land, but it's an adventure he hopes inspires others.

"I would hope that many of your viewers would look at this as a, 'That guy seems normal … and if he can do that and we have things in common, that must mean that I'm probably capable of maybe more than I think I am,'" Carlson told CBC's The National.

Carlson, a 37-year-old high school science teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, smashed the world record for the quickest solo row across the North Atlantic.

Bryce Carlson set the new world record for the fastest unsupported solo row across the North Atlantic. (Bryce Carlson/Twitter)

He pushed off from St. John's and spent 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes alone on a boat, before landing on the Isles of Scilly, U.K., on Saturday.

"Part of the challenge I was looking forward to was facing a problem I didn't immediately have an answer to," Carlson said.

"That kind of problem solving was, in retrospect, fun. In the moment, a little anxiety-inducing."

A foggy day on the North Atlantic, while Bryce Carlson rows from St. John's, N.L., to the Isles of Scilly, U.K. (Submitted by Bryce Carlson)

Becoming a wise old man with stories to tell

While breaking the record wasn't his main goal, Carlson said it's the icing on the cake.

"I set out to have an adventure, to share that adventure with the world, and that I accomplished," Carlson said, adding that the stories he'll have to share are well worth the days of isolation and hard work.

"At some point, I aspire to be an old man, a wise old man where I have lots of fun stories to tell amused grandchildren, and I think this experience is really just a part of that process."

The last of the day's light clung to the horizon as Carlson rowed to shore in England. (Submitted by Bryce Carlson)

One of the literal highlights for Carlson, who has a PhD in biological anthropology, was a night he basically had a solo rave with some bioluminescent plankton.

"One night I was out rowing a little bit later and the water was just rich with this luminescent plankton, and I was listening to some dance music because I love the energy from it, and just the scene … I had the dance music playing, and every stroke that my blades hit the water, the water just lights up with these plankton," Carlson said.

"It felt like I was in this dance club where I'm a little disoriented, great music and lights, and I think that was a really fun special moment for me."

The views at night were pretty nice on the North Atlantic, Bryce Carlson says, but a night where the bioluminescent plankton were shining was his favourite. (Submitted by Bryce Carlson)

And while a party with plankton tops the list of experiences, Carlson said there were some seriously difficult days, too.

Just a few days before landing in the U.K., Carlson said he had one of his most challenging days, with adverse conditions paired with a steadily shrinking timeline to make it to land.

'Couldn't write that day off'

There were 30-foot swells and six-foot waves coming at him from different directions, paired with high winds, making it extremely difficult to row and creating a "very, very stressful" day on the water.

"Normally I would consider those conditions unrowable and I would spend the day in the cabin, but because I was getting so close to shore I couldn't just write that day off," he said.

Bryce Carlson snug as a bug in his cabin, while rowing across the North Atlantic. (Submitted by Bryce Carlson)

"So I'm out, I'm rowing, I have waves crashing over my shoulder, several times waves knocked me off my seat … the consequences were enormous."

Carlson spent two years preparing for the row, and said his decade competing in extreme and endurance events gave him the tools he needed to handle the time on the water.

"I'm confident that those 10 years of experiences in ultra endurance were critical to developing mostly, I think, the psychological skills that helped me endure the experience for almost 40 days."

Bryce Carlson rowed over 2,000 kilometres in a 20-foot boat from Newfoundland to England by himself. (Submitted by Bryce Carlson)

As for what his trip means, Carlson said people are free to interpret the journey for themselves any number of ways, but mainly he hopes people are inspired by it.

"To some extent I see the adventure as, I don't know it sounds pretentious to say a work of art, like a piece of performance art," Carlson said.

"But in the sense that a painting can be interpreted many ways that are all equally valid and completely independent of the meaning to the artist, I think this adventure can mean a lot of different things."

