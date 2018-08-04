A new record! Bryce Carlson sets new record with solo row across North Atlantic

Bryce Carlson set the new world record for the fastest unsupported solo row across the North Atlantic. (Bryce Carlson/Twitter)

Nearly 39 days after pushing off the shore in St. John's, Newfoundland, American adventurer Bryce Carlson has set a new world record for the quickest solo row across the North Atlantic.

On Saturday, he arrived on the Isle of Scilly, England, after 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes — shattering the previous record of 53 days, eight hours and 26 minutes.

"The person you're going to have to spend the most time with over the course of your life is yourself, so you better make yourself as interesting as possible," he told reporters once he was out of his boat and on dry land.

The last of the day's light clung to the horizon as Carlson rowed to shore in England. (Submitted by Bryce Carlson)

As his boat pulled up to the English shore just after 7 p.m. BST, hundreds of his family, friends and fans clapped and cheered, yelling, "Hip, hip! Hooray!"

The only five minutes that mattered

Carlson, 37, rowed more than 3,218 kilometres in a six-metre boat by himself, as fans followed his journey online.

"Up until 15 minutes ago, the only five minutes that mattered were the five minutes in front of me," he said.

Bryce Carlson navigates the other boats in the harbour as he pulls up to dock on the Isle of Scilly in England. (Submitted by Bryce Carlson)

His goal was to set a new world record for the fastest unsupported solo row across the North Atlantic.

On Sunday morning, it was official: the Ocean Rowing Society, the official adjudicator of ocean rowing records for the Guinness Book of World Records, posted the news to their website, congratulating Carlson on his feat.

Bryce Carlson is seen here in his six-metre rowboat during his solo journey across the North Atlantic. He set off from Quidi Vidi on June 27, arriving in England Aug. 4. (Instagram/@brycerows)

Carlson's team called the Ocean Rowing Society shortly after he arrived in order to record his official time.

"My primary goal is to have an adventure, share that adventure with the world, and come home safely," Carlson told CBC News part way through his journey in July.

Carlson glides through the Gut of Quidi Vidi into the North Atlantic on June 27, headed for Europe. (Provided by Harry Sheppard)

The high school science teacher from Cincinnati, OH is said to be the first American to complete the crossing solo and unsupported.

CBC News requested an interview with Carlson on Saturday afternoon.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.