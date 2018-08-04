He made it! Bryce Carlson completes solo row across North Atlantic

American adventurer Bryce Carlson has successfully rowed his way across the North Atlantic, taking off from Quidi Vidi in St. John's, N.L. on June 27 and arriving in England just 39 days later.

"Hey everybody! Still standing, feeling OK-ish," Carlson said in a live video captured on Facebook as he rowed to shore.

He reached St. Mary's Harbour on the Isle of Scilly, in England, shortly after 4 p.m. NT on Saturday, and was greeted by hundreds of family, friends and fans.

Carlson rowed more than 2,000 miles in a 20-foot boat by himself, as fans followed his journey online.

In doing so, he hoped to set a new world record for a west to east solo row, which according to his website was 53 days, 8 hours, and 26 minutes.

Carlson glides through the Gut of QV into the North Atlantic June 27, headed for Europe. (Provided by Harry Sheppard)

Carlson's team called the Ocean Rowing Society shortly after he arrived in order to record his official time, but it's still unclear if he broke the record.

"My primary goal is to have an adventure, share that adventure with the world, and come home safely," Carlson told CBC News part way through his journey in July.

The high school science teacher from Cincinnati, OH is said to be the first American to complete the crossing solo and unsupported.

