Bruce Chaulk suspended as chief electoral officer; investigation underway into Elections N.L.

Bruce Chaulk has been suspended as chief electoral officer and commissioner of legislative standards. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador has suspended Bruce Chaulk from his duties as chief electoral officer and commissioner of legislative standards.

In a press release issued shortly after 1 p.m. NT on Tuesday, the province's executive council said the provincial government has accepted the recommendation of the House of Assembly Management Commission to suspend Chaulk based on allegations raised at Elections N.L.

"The suspension will be in effect until an independent review of the findings of the citizens' representative regarding allegations raised at Elections N.L. is completed," reads the release.

Effective immediately, Travis Wooley, who was previously the assistant chief electoral officer, is the acting chief electoral officer, and Ann Chafe, who recently retired from her role as commissioner of the Public Service Commission, is the acting commissioner of legislative standards.

Statutory offices — including the chief electoral officer, commissioner of legislative standards, the citizens' representative, seniors' advocate, child and youth advocate, auditor general, and information and privacy commissioner — operate independently from government and report to the House of Assembly.

The executive council said it has referred the full, un-redacted citizens' representative's report to the House of Assembly Management Commission, which is made up of members of the three political parties and is responsible for overseeing the administration of the statutory offices.

"Today's decision reflects the importance of following proper processes when we are dealing with allegations of misconduct. As with any human resources matter of this nature, the individual involved will be on leave while further reviews are completed," said Justice Minister John Hogan in the press release.

"The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer and commissioner for legislative standards play an important role and acting appointments are being made to ensure that the public can have confidence that the work of these offices can continue. The independent review will be important in this process."

Hogan will be taking questions from the media at 2 p.m. NT outside the House of Assembly.

