Bruce Chaulk won't return as N.L.'s chief electoral officer

Bruce Chaulk will not be back as Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador's once suspended, then reinstated, chief electoral officer is out once again.

The provincial government announced Monday that Travis Wooley has been named the acting chief electoral officer and Ann Chafe is in as the acting commissioner for legislative standards, effective immediately.

The two positions were held by Bruce Chaulk for the last six years. Chaulk's term ended Sunday.

Chaulk was suspended in June following allegations of gross mismanagement, nepotism and workplace bullying at Elections N.L.

Former chief justice J. Derek Green was asked by the House of Assembly Management Commission to conduct a review of whistleblower allegations against Chaulk. The allegations were contained in a report by provincial Citizens' Representative Bradley Moss.

Green's review, released in mid-September, was critical of Moss's review, methods and conclusions.

"The citizens' representative's findings should not be used as a basis for further action against the chief electoral officer. No one should assume, even casually, that the findings are true or probably true," wrote Green at the time.

However, Green also said seven of the 10 allegations against Chaulk warranted further action — including three that could have meant Chaulk's removal from his positions.

Chaulk was reinstated in late October. According to the Elections Act he could have served another six-year term — if cabinet made that decision.

In November, Premier Andrew Furey wouldn't say whether his government would reappoint Chaulk.

"I'm not going to comment on a particular person in a particular position," Furey said at the time.

The province also appointed retired Supreme Court justice Robert Fowler to conduct a review of the statutory offices on Monday.

Fowler will review the structure, reporting and accountability of the statutory offices of the House of Assembly. They include the commissioner for legislative standards, the chief electoral officer, the child and youth advocate, the citizens' representative, the information and privacy commissioner and the seniors' advocate. Fowler will then prepare a report that includes recommendations.

"The appointment of statutory officers follows the Independent Appointment Commission's merit-based appointment process and will ultimately be decided by a resolution in the House of Assembly," reads Monday's media release.

"Statutory offices operate independently from the provincial government and report to the House of Assembly."

