Brrrr! Ever wonder why –20 C sometimes feels more like –30 C? This is why

Check out this graphic explainer of why you feel like it's –30 C, when it's only –20 C.

It's everywhere in Newfoundland and Labrador, from our streets to our songs — the wind.

St. John's is one of the windiest cities in the country.

But we're not just a windy province. It also gets cold here — very cold in places like Labrador, and when it's windy, it can feel much worse.

You hear it all the time: "the wind chill." But what does that actually mean?

We naturally have a thin layer of warm air around our bodies, and we lose heat through convection — a process in which heat is transferred by the movement of a heated liquid or gas, like hot air rising over a fire.

If there's no wind, that layer stays around us and helps us stay warmer, so –20 C ambient temperature feels like –20 C.

When it's windy, though, that warm layer of air around us breaks up faster than our bodies can keep up. That means we have to work harder to maintain the same temperature, making it "feel" colder than it actually is.

That's why bundling up and dressing in layers is so important. The clothing helps us prevent some of the heat loss.

And it's not just us. Inanimate objects — like our water pipes, for example — that are not properly insulated will freeze faster when exposed to wind because of the same principle but will not fall below the air temperature.

So take your parents' advice and bundle up.

