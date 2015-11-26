Twin brothers break into Benoit's Cove home, assault owner: RCMP

Twin brothers broke into a home in Benoit's Cove, assaulted the owner and stole some items, say the RCMP.

The alleged crime happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

The homeowner was taken to hospital to treat his injuries, but it's unclear how seriously the person was hurt.

The two men, both 33 years old and from Benoit's Cove, and the homeowner know each other, said police.

The suspects are each charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery, and break and enter. One of the men has also been charged with breaching probation.

The RCMP did not indicate what type of weapon was allegedly used.

The brothers, who remain in custody, are due to appear in court on Tuesday morning, according to the RCMP.

The investigation continues.