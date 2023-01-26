Condo board president says looming deadline made it hard to keep fees from skyrocketing

The president of the Brookfield Estates condo board, Chris Rose, says an impending deadline from the condo’s broker led the board to renew a pricey insurance policy. Rose, also a unit owner, said the situation has been challenging. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The president of the board for a St. John's condo where unit owners are facing skyrocketing fees says a looming deadline left them with no other option than to renew the pricey insurance policy that resulted in the increase.

Chris Rose, president of the Brookfield Estates Condo Corporation board, said Thursday it was a difficult decision nobody wanted to make. But other options that may require a bit more fine-tuning, he said, are still on the table.

"It's been quite difficult, I mean, being faced with essentially a Mack truck hitting you with the price increase and having to figure out how we can pay for it," said Rose, who is also a condo owner at Brookfield Estates.

After an October fire that resulted in the total loss of one unit and damaged two others, the condo's insurance broker, Aon, told the board its existing policy would not be renewed but coverage would be extended until Dec. 15, Rose said.

On Dec. 7, just eight days before the extension expired, he said, the board received a renewal quote for $364,523, an increase of 575 per cent from the previous insurance premium.

The board looked into other options, including contacting other brokers, but the short deadline left them with no other option, said Rose.

One option the board considered was transitioning from a condominium corporation to a homeowners' association. It's a process Neil Quigley, past president of Seascape Condominiums in Conception Bay South, says helped their residents avoid a similar scenariou of spiking fees.

Homeowners' association

When Quigley learned about the insurance hike at Brookfield Estates, he said, it resurfaced memories of his time as president at Seascape Condominiums.

"Immediately I just could feel what those people were going through," said Quigley, "because it was pretty gut-wrenching for us."

Sometime last year, says Quigley, an appraiser completed a study that found the C.B.S. condo was not allocating enough money its reserve fund, which is meant to cover unexpected expenses. To bring the fund in line, he said, condo owners were facing a significant increase in their monthly condo fee.

After speaking with different lawyers and insurance companies, Quigley says Seascape Condominiums was able to transition from being a condo corporation to a homeowners' association.

The process took a few months, he said, but it meant each individual unit was now responsible for things such as their own repairs and insurance, reducing costs to condo owners.

"When we went to individual home ownership association, we were able to literally cut the insurance premium in half," said Quigley.

Rose says the Brookfield Estates board looked into transitioning from a condo corporation to a homeowners' association, but were advised against it by lawyers who said they'd be "guinea pigs" because there isn't a template for this process in Newfoundland and Labrador.

But Rose says this option isn't off the table — it just requires a little more research.

"Absolutely, we would put that out there as an option," said Rose. "But we did feel it needed more research before presenting it to the unit owners as a possibility to see if it's something they wanted us to investigate further."

Best terms pricing

Another challenge, says Rose, is a common insurance practice called "best terms pricing," in which several insurance providers bid on portions of a policy. The premium price paid by the condo is based on the highest bid by an insurer, not the average of all bids.

"In most instances, you operate on, 'We'll buy from the lowest-price vendor,'" said Rose. "But in this kind of instance, it seems to work the complete opposite, that it's buying from the highest-priced vendor."

In the letter sent to unit owners, Brookfield Estates says it could have taken advantage of a lower rate from other underwriting firms who may have been willing to "take on the risk for a lower cost" if brokers didn't use best terms pricing.

Rose says the board hopes to hold another special meeting soon to identify other insurance options that would be less of a burden on unit owners.

"One of the brokers I spoke with said, 'I do not wish to be in your shoes,'" said Rose. "It's definitely not an easy situation."

