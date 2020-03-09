Bye bye, headless meters — hello, new timed parking signs in St. John's

The decapitated parking meters that didn't have to be fed by motorists are no more, says the City of St. John's.

They've been removed from streets to, eventually, make way for new parking pay stations that will be installed in the coming months.

For now, the city has put up "Timed Parking" signs, which include a two-hour limit or a four-hour limit, where all the broken meters used to be.

For example, if you park your car at 8 a.m. in a two-hour area, you have to move it by 10 a.m. and can't come back to that space before noon — after another two hours has passed. Otherwise, you'll be issued a ticket with a $50 fine.

"Businesses in St. John's require parking availability for their customers, and these time limits are set to encourage parking turnover," reads a City of St. John's media release issued Monday.

In October 2017, the City of St. John's said close to 300 of its meters, some of them newly installed, were out of service due to vandalism and theft.

On average, a meter brings in about $10 in revenue a day.

There were hundreds of broken meters, and in some cases, they doubled as garbage containers. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The new pay stations — which the city initially said would be installed this winter — will include multiple payment options including most credit cards, debit and smartphones.

For at least the first year, the pay stations won't take cash.