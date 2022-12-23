These St. John's pub owners are cooking hundreds of meals for the hungry on Christmas Day

Broderick's Pub will be busy on Christmas day turning out hundreds of meals for those in need. (Ted Blades/CBC)

While many will be enjoying some time off on Christmas Day, the owners of Broderick's Pub on Water Street in downtown St. John's will be busy at work.

D'Arcy Broderick and his daughter Caitlyn Broderick Yarnell are working overtime to make sure hundreds of people in need have Christmas dinner.

The pair started a meal delivery last year to help people struggling because of the pandemic. They provided over 500 meals and took orders on Christmas Day.

The whole thing spawned from live streaming concerts over the pandemic and raising about $20,000 for local food banks in the process.

"We literally had hundreds of people call us, family and friends, people we don't know, saying 'I'd love to do some cooking, I'd love to do some delivery, I'd love to do some packaging,'" Broderick told CBC News.

"We're just basically making use of our kitchen and just helping how ever many people we can."

Broderick's Pub is providing turkey dinners throughout the northeast Avalon area. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

This year, things were a little different. The pub took pre-orders for dinner instead of orders on the day of.

Broderick's surpassed the 500-meal mark earlier this week.

"Last year we were taking orders in real time," Broderick Yarnell said. "This year I decided pre-orders would be more efficient for reaching as many people as possible."

The meals, to be distributed Christmas Day, include a classic turkey dinner with salt beef and vegetables with pease pudding. Planning started in September.

"It's very rewarding to do something like this. I find at the end of the day, at the end of last year, I felt very, very fulfilled," Broderick said.

"The amount of hunger that's out there, the number of people in want — this shouldn't be. We shouldn't have so many hungry people out there."

