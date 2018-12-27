How a marine biologist's passion took her from the prairies to the Newfoundland coast

I'm often asked how I ended up pursuing a career in marine biology. After all, I grew up in land-locked Alberta, though I was born in Vancouver. I often joke that I must have some residual seawater in my veins to thank for my love of the sea.

Though she grew up in Alberta, Brittany Conradi got to explore the ocean on family trips, like this one to the beach in Blaine, Washington in 1995. (Provided by Brittany Conradi)

What's more likely behind my decision to make the ocean my workplace is that my childhood on the prairies was punctuated by many summers spent camping with my family on the rugged beaches of Vancouver Island. Exploring the wondrous depths of the west coast tide pools sparked a lifelong passion that I've now followed to Newfoundland.

My love of scuba diving is a big part of that passion. I began diving with my father when I was 16, and took every opportunity I could to spend time underwater whether in Alberta's glacial lakes or southern Caribbean seas. My interest in marine biology deepened during my undergraduate and master's degrees, and I dreamed of using my dive skills to contribute in my field of study.

This year that dream became a reality.

Collecting local reef data for global use

Several years ago, I took a summer course with Memorial University associate professor Amanda Bates on Vancouver Island. I continued to follow her research over the years — first while working as an environmental consultant, then while completing my master's degree in Ireland.

Brittany Conradi began scuba diving at 16. Here she's diving on Christmas Day 2006 with her dad in Turks and Caicos Islands. (Fred Richardson/Provided by Brittany Conradi)

I got in touch with her while working on my thesis, and that is how I first learned about Reef Life Survey (RLS), a volunteer-driven citizen science program in which trained scuba divers do standardized biodiversity surveys of coral and rocky reefs around the globe.

Bates was in the early stages of planning the Canadian branch of the survey, which was developed at Australia's University of Tasmania 10 years ago and has produced nearly 12,000 surveys in 54 countries. Her excitement for the award-winning monitoring program is what initially sparked my own interest, and now I am a PhD student with Bates' incredible Physiological Diversity Lab team at MUN's Ocean Sciences Centre.

Brittany Conradi is now part of the Physiological Diversity Lab team, seen here, at Memorial University. Left to right: Amanda Bates, Brittany Conradi, Cerren Richards, Jackson Chu, Jasmin Schuster and Brandy Biggar. (Provided by Brittany Conradi)

This October, after months of rigorous planning and scientific dive training, that team at the lab launched Reef Life Survey Canada. We will survey the marine life of waters of the north Atlantic, contributing what we learn to a global database that will be used to manage and protect reef habitats.

Understanding underrepresented ocean ecosystems

Despite having the world's longest coastline at more than 240,000 kilometres, the RLS data from Canada has so far been limited. But last month, RLS co-founder and University of Tasmania research fellow Rick Stuart-Smith led our team through an intensive week-long training workshop on applying the RLS methods to the cold waters off Newfoundland.

Amanda Bates and Tomas Bird complete a pre-dive buddy check in Holyrood, N.L. in 2018. (Jasmin Schuster/Provided by Brittany Conradi)

Surveys involve a pair of divers recording fish and invertebrate species along a 50-metre transect line placed on the rocky sea floor. Photos are also taken at intervals along the line to identify smaller, immobile invertebrates, corals and algal cover. The data is submitted to a global online database used by researchers and policy makers around the world to inform reef management.

The launch of RLS Canada is an important step in improving our understanding of underrepresented northern temperate reef communities, which are significantly less studied than their southern counterparts. Beginning in Newfoundland, we are working to systematically quantify the abundance and biodiversity of marine life on the province's rocky reef ecosystems on a scale not previously attempted.

We have been incredibly privileged as a research team to have access to the world-class facilities at the Ocean Sciences Centre — including a heated dive truck for those chilly winter morning dives — and the extensive local dive knowledge and support of the Field Services Unit.

The Reef Life Survey tracks a variety of underwater species like this crab seen in Portugal Cove in 2018. (Jasmin Schuster/Provided by Brittany Conradi)

Current projects in our lab rely on the data collected through RLS Canada and include investigating how shallow reef species deal with extreme cold temperatures and exploring the effects of the groundfish collapse on in-shore reef communities.

The goal is to circumnavigate the province and part of the Labrador coast over the next 10 years, conducting surveys in a wide range of locations and habitats while contributing to a global database. Bates is particularly interested in using the data collected in Newfoundland to explore the effects of winter climate change on local marine ecosystems.

Jane Adey with CBC's The Broadcast visited the marine science centre in Logy Bay to hear from scientists about what they're seeing on the ocean floor.

Reaching out to local dive community

Underwater surveys, however, only provide some of the data we need. Our lab recognizes the importance of involving citizen scientists and the local community in much of the work we do. No one has a more intimate knowledge of Newfoundland than Newfoundlanders themselves.

No one has a more intimate knowledge of Newfoundland than Newfoundlanders themselves. - Brittany Conradi

We've reached out to the local dive community, gathering log books for hundreds of dives around the province to determine fluctuations in temperature data on reef sites over time. As part of my work, I am looking to incorporate local and traditional ecological knowledge of the Newfoundland community to help quantify how the province's coastal reef ecosystems have changed over time in response to the collapse of the cod fisheries.

I'm excited about the opportunity to build on my dive experience, to learn new science-based skills underwater and to contribute to such an enormous global database. This work has connected me, and everyone else involved, to a wider team of biologists and divers around the world, and we hope it will lead to a greater understanding of northern temperate marine ecosystems like the one in this province.

If you are interested in providing dive log books, sharing stories of the regional history of the cod fishery, harvesting seaweed, or providing traditional ecological knowledge of the province's coastal reef systems, I would love to hear from you at bcconradi@mun.ca. For more information on Reef Life survey, visit www.reeflifesurvey.com.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador