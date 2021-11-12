Expedition '69: What happened to a bunch of British teens during one wild Newfoundland summer

Chris Thorp, one of the 60 or so British teenagers who embarked on a seven-week expedition to Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula in 1969, lugging his 22-kilogram pack. (Submitted by Chris Thorp)

The summer of 1969 looms large in our collective consciousness: Woodstock, the Stonewall Riots, the Apollo 11 moon landing, the beginning of the end of Vietnam War, as American troops withdrew.

Those historic events, however, were a world away from how one group of British teenagers spent that summer, bushwhacking through the Newfoundland wilderness in an expedition that — half a century later — remains a vivid adventure,.

The group, of largely 17- to 19-year-olds from Britain's upper crust, arrived on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula on a trip organized by what was then known as the British Schools Exploring Society. The 60-odd teenagers were meant to camp, learn survival skills and assist in gathering scientific samples.

Physical fitness was one requirement, as was agreeing to an insurance policy that stated in case of death, the cost of shipping back any remains would be done solely on the dime of the participant's family.

"Luckily, nobody on our expedition died," laughed expedition participant Chris Thorp, who lives in the Midlands in the U.K.

Thorpe and his colleagues marched almost 13 kilometres from a road somewhere near Hawkes Bay into the bush to set up the main camp, with their canvas tents their home for the next seven weeks.

Thorp recalled nearly non-stop rain during the seven-week camping trip. (Submitted by Chris Thorp)

They were well-stocked with an array of not particularly appetizing, but non-perishable foods — Thorp recalls tin cheese, dried onions and "almost flavourless" biscuits on the menu — but little could have prepared them for the unrelenting insects.

"I've done at least 11 expeditions, and it was the very worst of all of them for fly bites," said Martin Blendell, a staff leader on the trip.

"Having been to the tropics right 'round the world, it was without a shadow of a doubt, an awful experience to bear the flies."

Hear the full story of the expedition in Newfoundland's wilderness: Expedition '69 Adam Walsh takes us back to the summer of 1969, when a group of British teenagers found themselves in the wilderness of Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula. They were cold, wet, covered in insects - and having the time of their lives.

Even Joe Coady, the lone Newfoundlander on the trip — he had been enlisted to bring some local knowledge to the expedition — called the flies "frustrating as hell."

He wore an aviator-style full-length jumpsuit taped at the ankles, gloves and a netting over his head, but still vividly recalls eating mouthfuls of oatmeal that were inadvertently peppered with mosquitoes each morning for breakfast.

"You basically learned to eat fresh meat," he said.

A rations pack from the expedition, featuring an array of non-perishable food. (Submitted by Chris Thorp)

Unexpected protein sources aside, Coady said one memorable task was sucking up beetles in a tube, as his group was tasked with collected beetle samples for the Natural History Musuem in London.

Brendell worked at that museum, and said about 7,000 beetle samples were sent back to the United Kingdom. "My senior staff at the museum was very pleased with what we got," he said, adding those specimens are still in the museum's collection to this day.

Rose-coloured glasses

While all the expeditioners recall the cold, wet conditions, endless insects and heavy backpacks, all of them also look back fondly at their Newfoundland experience.

As the 50-year anniversary crept up, Thorp and his expedition friend Chris Grace, started scheming that it was time to plan a reunion.

"We thought, 'Oh, this is going to be really difficult, because this was well before the age of the internet and the digital era,'" said Thorp.

Attempting to shave in the wilderness. (Submitted by Chris Thorp)

The two plowed past digital limitations, and managed to get more than half the original participants back together in 2019 for a reunion full of laughter and memories.

"It was absolutely great," said Andy Cook, another participant, adding the spouses who came along didn't believe the stories. "Half of them thought we were talking rubbish," he said.

The CEO of what's now known as the British Exploring Society took in the reunion as well.

"I just thought was kind of amazing," said Honor Wilson-Fletcher. She said some participants came from overseas just to get together and relive the Newfoundland days.

"They were remarkably sprightly bunch," she said. "If you wanted an advert [for] good health and longevity, maybe expeditions ought to be it, because most of them look remarkably well."

For Thorp, the reunion proved that spending seven weeks under trying conditions had forged an unbreakable bond.

"It just showed, I think, the deep level of friendship and camaraderie that developed," he said.

Expeditioners Chris Thorp, left, and Chris Grace, at the June 2019 50-year reunion. (Submitted by Chris Thorp)

Cook is also content to wear rose-coloured glasses to remember it all.

"I think it is the way of the world. You remember the good bits, and you try not to remember the bad bits," he said.

"You experience the bad bits when they happen, so you don't want to remember them again."

