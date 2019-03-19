British Airways plane makes emergency landing in St. John's

A British Airways Boeing 777 landed safely at St. John's International Airport after declaring an emergency early Tuesday morning.

The flight was a few hours in the air — and headed from JFK International Airport in New York to London's Heathrow — when the pilot announced there may be a fire in the cargo area.

Everyone was pretty calm and the crew were great. - James Sterling

"We were just told pretty quickly by the captain that there'd been an alarm — a potential fire — in the forward hold, and we were diverting back to Canada, which took about an hour," said James Sterling, a passenger on the flight.

Sterling said it took about an hour from the announcement to touchdown on the tarmac at the St. John's International Airport, around 2:30 a.m.

A passenger says the flight was headed to London from JFK when the pilot announced there may be a fire in the cargo area and the plane had to return to Canada. There was no fire. The 209 passengers will now spend the night at local hotels. <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/6hWz8OfVVo">pic.twitter.com/6hWz8OfVVo</a> —@Fred_Hutton

"Everything was pretty calm, a few people were a little scared," he said.

"It's not a great situation to be in, but everyone was pretty calm and the crew were great. Didn't get a sense of real panic."

There was no fire, but crews were on scene when the plane landed.

All 209 people on board are safe, and were taken to local hotels to spend the night.

