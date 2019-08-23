Brinks security truck catches fire in downtown St. John's

Firefighters were called to the scene of a Brinks truck on fire in downtown St. John's early Friday morning.

The fire started just after 4 a.m.

The truck was in front of the parking garage at 153 Harbour Dr.

Emergency crews had to break in the windows to douse the flames, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Both drivers were at the scene, speaking with police.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The fire happened when the truck was right in front of the parking garage at 153 Harbour Dr. (Matt McCann/CBC)

