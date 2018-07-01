Got an unwanted Hedley tattoo? This artist bringing #MeToo to tattoo shops can help

Toronto tattoo artist Lizzie Renaud was friends with Jacob Hoggard of Hedley for years.

But when news broke that the singer had been accused of sexual misconduct, she spoke up and offered cover-ups for Hedley tattoos at a sliding-scale rate.

"You need to compassionately hold people accountable, and that means speaking up even about your own friends," she told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

Renaud's offer was met with an onslaught of threats and abuse online. One day she said she received more than 4,000 tweets, and on another day, she had to close her studio, Speakeasy Tattoo, when someone threatened to show up and light it "the eff up."

"Hate," she said. "A lot of hate."

Renaud has a rose tattoo at the base of her throat. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

But there was also some love.

Thirteen people contacted her to get their Hedley tattoos covered up and 10 showed up for the appointment, she said.

"Those were really moving experiences. That was people taking the art off their body not only for themselves, but so that when they're in public spaces other people who may be triggered by it don't experience that as well. It was a lot of love those days.

A client bill of rights

Renaud has been bringing the #MeToo movement to the tattoo industry with more than just Hedley tattoo fixes. It started when she opened up about her own sexual assault in the industry.

"Moving forward from that, it was a really recuperative moment for me to be able to start advocating for other survivors within the tattoo industry."

Ten people had Renaud cover up Hedley tattoos, she said. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

She's working with a group of her peers — queer and trans tattooists, tattooists of colour and women tattooists — to develop a client bill of rights, which would explicitly state the client's right to consent and respect, and autonomy of their body.

"The tattoo industry has not been a very forward-thinking industry, typically, with women's rights," she said.

Though Renaud's tattoo studio is based in Toronto — as is her nail salon, Pinky's Nails, which caters to drag queens and queer people, and her tattoo supply distribution company Workhorse Irons — she'll be at the ReMax Centre in St. John's for the Tattoo Convention, which ends on Monday night.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador