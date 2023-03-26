Brigus man, 87, found dead after being reported missing Friday

An 87-year-old man from Brigus was found dead in the water off a wharf in Brigus on Sunday, after being reported missing on Friday. (David Bell/CBC)

An 87-year-old man from Brigus was found dead on Sunday, after being reported missing on Friday.

The RCMP says its underwater recovery team located the car belonging to the missing man in the water off a wharf in the community. The man was found dead inside the car.

The Brigus man was last seen at around 11 a.m. Friday at his house in Brigus, the RCMP said, but did not return home from a trip to the local post office. Bay Roberts RCMP said it began searching soon after to locate the man.

The Brigus fire department, as well as Avalon North Wolverines search and rescue, assisted with search efforts.

