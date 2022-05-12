Fire crews back in Brigus to contain forest fire

Fire crews in Brigus are fighting a forest fire in the community for a second day. The fire was about three hectares in size on Wednesday. (Submitted by Christle Leonard)

Fire crews in Conception Bay North are continuing work to contain a forest fire near Brigus on Thursday.

The fire, which was about three hectares in size Wednesday afternoon, according to provincial forest fire officer Wesley Morgan, was about 20 per cent contained as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Four firefighters will be on the scene throughout the day, Morgan said Thursday, adding there is no need for a water bomber to return to the scene.

"You can have flare-ups within that other 80 per cent, but it's not a fire that's spreading out," Morgan said. "It's a fire that we're working on in the hot spots within that 80 per cent."

Morgan said the fire spread quickly due to light winds and dry conditions on Wednesday. A home on Frog Marsh Road in Brigus also caught fire, but Morgan wasn't able to provide an update on its status.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, he said, but larger fires around this time of year are often started by humans.

"People think the temperature's not that hot, we're kind of cool this year and that fire is not a real risk.… What we learn is that most fires this time of year are human-caused in nature, so any human-caused fires are considered preventable," he said.

With the May 24 long weekend approaching, Morgan said people should check the province's fire hazard map before they make a fire. People should also check the conditions around them and make sure fires are fully extinguished before they leave them.