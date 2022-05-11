Home burns as crews battle forest fire in Brigus

Fire crews in Brigus are fighting a forest fire near Frog Marsh Road Wednesday. This home is also burning as part of the blaze, police say. (Bay Roberts RCMP)

Local fire crews and a waterbomber battled a forest fire in Brigus Wednesday afternoon, as a home in the eastern Newfoundland town burned after becoming caught in the flames.

Provincial duty officer Wesley Morgan said the aircraft and three firefighters were dealing with a fire that started earlier in the day.

Crews haven't determined how big the fire is, but Morgan said the home on Frog Marsh Road is part of it.

Conditions are dry with some light winds, with some light rain expected overnight, and Morgan said the bomber would fly over the area for as long as necessary.

The province's fire hazard map indicates the area is at a moderate risk of forest fires, but said some other areas of the island are at a high or very high risk due to dry conditions.

Meanwhile, he said firefighters are also dealing with a grass fire in Harbour Main, another town in Conception Bay.

While forest fires are more common later in the summer, Morgan said there's always a possibility of a blaze earlier in the season.

"We have to do extra attention and caution around this time of the year," he said. "Because even though we're not into real hot temperatures, fires can get away from us fairly quickly."

Police in Brigus are asking residents and motorists to avoid the area as crews fight the fire.