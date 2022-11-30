'It's unbelievably awful': Outer Battery residents want city to crack down on bright lights

Judith Adler, left, and Christina Smith say a series of bright lights shining into people's properties in the Outer Battery are harming residents' quality of life. They say the City of St. John's has done nothing to solve the issue. (Katie Breen/CBC)

It's a picturesque and historic neighbourhood near downtown St. John's, filled with colourful homes scattered along the entrance to the city's scenic harbour. It's a Newfoundland landmark, and a place many have called home for years.

But some long-term residents of the Outer Battery say their quality of life in the community is being seriously disrupted, after one resident installed a series of intense lights shining onto people's properties.

It's become so bad that Christina Smith, a resident of the Outer Battery, has launched a petition to stop the lights' constant glare.

"It's unbelievably awful to have to live with," said Smith. "And the fact that the city has done nothing is really egregious."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary laid charges against Outer Batter resident Colin Way in October, accusing him of extortion and mischief. His lawyer, Bob Buckingham, told AllNewfoundlandLabrador the mischief charge was related to his "security lighting."

Smith says the lights are 20,000 lumens each, about 20 times that of an average security light. The lights are interfering with people’s sleep, says Smith, as well as their health and overall quality of life. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Smith says a series of incredibly bright lights have been shining into people's homes in the Outer Battery for the past seven months — and continue to do so despite the criminal charges. She says the lights are 20,000 lumens each, about 20 times more than the average security light.

The lights are interfering with people's sleep, says Smith, as well as their health and overall quality of life.

Judith Adler has been living in the Battery since 1973. She says the lights are tantamount to harassment, and they make it difficult to enjoy living in what she calls a wonderful place.

"What's happened out here is cruel," said Adler. "That's what one of my neighbours said, whose husband was dying and begging for the lights to be turned off … and they weren't turned off."

Residents say City of St. John's needs to act

The Battery is a picturesque and historic neighbourhood in downtown St. John’s. The fact that the city claims it can do nothing to remove the lights is what’s causing residents ongoing harm, said Adler. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Smith and Adler say the City of St. John's has so far done nothing to address the bright lights shining in the neighbourhood.

When Smith spoke with the city, she says it told her no bylaws were being broken, and that it couldn't regulate the lights because of what's outlined in the City of St. John's Act.

The fact that the city claims it can do nothing, said Adler, is what's causing residents ongoing harm.

"The thing that has struck me and a number of other people is the slowness with which our city has been able to address a problem," said Adler. "The city has to help neighbours address a serious problem."

A window sign at a home in the St. John's Battery asks the community for help in getting the lights removed. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Adler wants the city to implement bylaws addressing light trespass and light pollution. She says her family doctor told her that nobody should have such high-intensity lights shining into their bedroom windows.

The online petition says exposure to bright light is "known to disrupt the circadian rhythm, which in turn can cause insomnia, disease and can also accelerate tumour growth." The petition also says that over 20 complaints have been made to the city about the lights since January.

For Adler, the only way to solve the issue is if people stand up about the ongoing harm it's causing the community.

"It gets put to rest by people taking action and taking care of each other," said Adler.

Way is due in traffic court on Jan. 10 for a trial on three charges, including "unlawfully parking so as to obstruct traffic." He's due in criminal court on Jan. 13 for a status update.

