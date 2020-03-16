Bridie Molloy's temporarily closes, cancels St. Patrick's Day plans over COVID-19

On the eve of St. Patrick's Day, and on the eve of one of its busiest nights, a St. John's bar is announcing that it's temporarily closing and cancelling all festivities.

Brian Piercey, general manager of Bridie Molloy's Irish Pub on George Street, posted the news on Facebook late Monday morning.

"After some very careful consideration we have decided that in the best interest of our staff and customers and with the concerns revolving around the spread of the COVID-19 virus, effective today Bridie Molloy's will be closed. All St. Patrick's day celebrations are cancelled," he wrote.

Piercey said the Celtic Hearth, a restaurant in the lower level of the same building, remains open, but with limited staff and limited customer seating.

Late Monday afternoon, O'Reilly's Irish Newfoundland Pub said it will postpone its annual St. Patrick's Day breakfast on Tuesday. Around the same time, Erin's Pub, also a popular spot in downtown St. John's, made a similar decision.

"When the timing is right (and safe), we will celebrate Paddy's Day in style. But, for now, let's just be smart and [take] the necessary precautions," said a post on Facebook.



Monday's announcement by the bar comes as other Newfoundland and Labrador businesses — as well as national and international franchises with locations in the province — have begun announcing service changes to try to combat the spread of COVID-19.​​​

Tim Hortons will close its dining room seating, and focus on drive-thru and to-go operations.

The Avalon Mall in St. John's is reducing its hours, and will now be open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Colemans supermarkets will be introducing a dedicated hour for seniors, people with disabilities and people with compromised immune systems to shop.

Starbucks Canada is removing seating from its locations and will operate as drive-thru or to-go operations only.

GoodLife Fitness, which has several locations in the capital city, closed its gyms Monday.

Orangetheory Fitness is closing its St. John's studio at the end of business Monday.

Work Out World in Labrador City is closing as of 10 p.m. Monday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador