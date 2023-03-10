A shift at the food bank inspired this St. John's artist ahead of benefit concert

St. John's musician Rachel Cousins says volunteering at Bridges to Hope food bank has influenced her career as a young musician. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Jody Williams, the director of Bridges to Hope food bank in St. John's, holds up a small plastic bag filled with Goldfish crackers, juice boxes and other bite-size snacks.

Turning to Rachel Cousins, he tells her the bags are for children — and that the food bank serves about 300 kids a month.

Cousins, a St. John's singer-songwriter who spent last Friday morning volunteering at Bridges to Hope, says it's a moment that will stick with her, as well as influence her career as a musician.

"That was probably the most shocking thing for me, was that kids are just as involved in the food crisis as adults are," said Cousins.

Cousins, left, learned how to pack a food hamper with the help of Bridges to Hope volunteer Carolyn Bradbury. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Cousins is performing at a Bridges to Hope benefit show on Thursday. She'll be taking the stage at the Gower Street United Church alongside Newfoundland artists Alan Doyle, Kelly McMichael and Nick Earle. All show proceeds go directly to the food bank.

After finishing her volunteer shift at the pantry, Cousins said she wanted to head home, pick up her guitar and brainstorm new songs. She says her morning at Bridges to Hope prompted her to reflect on her role as a musician, as well as the cost of living crisis affecting many in the province — including herself.

Coping with the cost of living

At the food bank, Cousins was tasked with grabbing items like bread and canned vegetables off of shelves and packing them into food hampers. It was a slow day, says Williams, which is an anomaly.

Bridges to Hope says it's recently faced the highest demand for its services ever experienced throughout its 32 years in operation — on Wednesday and Thursday, Williams said, about 200 people lined up outside.

Cousins says she's fortunate to know she'll always have a pantry stocked with snacks at her parents' house, and that she doesn't have to worry about making food last.

But she says the cost of living crisis isn't lost on her.

St. John's musician Rachel Cousins volunteered at Bridges to Hope before performing at the food bank's benefit show on March 16. (3/10/2023) (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Cousins, 21, moved out of her parents' house and into an apartment in St. John's in November 2021. Aside from her music career, she works as a waitress and bartender, and says there have been points in her life where she's had a comfortable amount of money.

But this past month, Cousins says she had to move back into her parents' basement because it was too challenging to afford living on her own. She says she's privileged to have a roof over her head, but knows first-hand that the rising cost of living affects many in similar, yet vastly different ways.

"I'm not being paid to match the cost of living, and neither is anybody else on this island," says Cousins. "I think the more that I take in experiences like this, I just have more of an account for what's going on."

Sharing messages through song

Thursday's event is a songwriters circle, which Cousins says is a performance where a series of artists sit together on stage, perform one of their original songs, and then explain to audiences the message behind the song and what it means to them.

Cousins says songwriters circles are some of her favourite events, because they give artists a platform to share the ideas and messages within their lyrics. She says a lot of artists like herself use metaphors in their songs, and that good lyricism is a powerful way to discuss pressing issues or events.

Volunteering at the food bank has solidified Cousins's belief that artists bear a lot of social responsibility when it comes to addressing issues like the rising cost of living. She says she's going to use Thursday's event to teach people what she's learned from Bridges to Hope, including the power of doing something small that can make a big difference.

St. John's musician Rachel Cousins standing outside Bridges to Hope food bank. She volunteered at Bridges to Hope before performing at the food bank's benefit show on March 16. (3/10/2023) (Jessica Singer/CBC)

As a young adult, Cousins says she looks at the cost of food far differently than she did when she was a child. It's difficult to imagine what many children must be going through, says Cousins, which is perhaps why it was shocking to learn just how many kids were being serviced by the food bank.

She says what she's learned through volunteering makes Thursday's event all the more worthwhile.

"You're a songwriter and you're great with words and you're a lyricist, and you can share these messages through a song that people then take as that universal language of music," said Cousins.

"There's always music in our life, so why wouldn't we use music to talk about the things that need to be spoken about instead of brushing them under the rug?"

