Raising the bar of food bank offerings with 1,000 fresh carrots

How much does 1,000 carrots weigh? About 50 pounds. Megan Marshall knows that, because that's how many of the orange root vegetables she lugged to Bridges to Hope this week, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The vegetables were grown by the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador and donated to Bridges to Hope, which runs the busiest food bank in St. John's.

It's part of a partnership between the two organizations that is in its fourth year.

Participants in the Autism Society's Transitions Program have grown vegetables to donate to Bridges to Hope for the past four Thanksgivings. (CBC)

"A group of kids I had realized it's just canned and boxed goods unless they get donations of fruits and veggies, or have to pay for fruits and veggies, which is hard on a small non-profit," said Megan Marshall, co-ordinator of the Transitions program at ASNL.

The Transitions program helps prepare young adults on the autism spectrum for the workforce, and gardening and greenhouse work is a big part of that. Donating some of the produce grown through the program was a natural fit.

"We have almost nine acres of land at the Autism Society and we can give back, so we do," Marshall said.

250 clients each week

Those carrots come in handy for Bridges to Hope, which will include them in the vegetable bags they hand out, said Jody Williams, Bridges to Hope manager.

They serve about 250 clients each week, Williams said, and they all get vegetables — including carrots and other root vegetables — in the veggie bags.

Partnerships with organizations like ASNL help them year-round but especially at Thanksgiving, he said, when clients will receive seasonal items like cranberry sauce, peas and stovetop stuffing.

"It's beautiful to have that kind of ongoing relationship with them," he said.

Continuing to provide good quality food, including fresh food, to their clients is part of the organization's ongoing work, he said. In addition to the vegetables, Bridges to Hope also has items like bananas, apples, oranges, freshly baked bread and homemade beef vegetable soup on hand.

"I just got a grant recently that I applied for called the Healthy Hamper Project, and that's what that's all about," he said.

"It's raising the bar of what a food bank gives out."

Changing clientele

The demand for those vegetable bags is increasing, he said.

"The need has changed dramatically since I've been here," said Williams, who estimated that the need has gone up about 30 per cent in the two years he's been with the organization.

The Elaine Dobbin Centre for Autism, home of the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, is situated on a large plot of land — perfect for growing vegetables to donate. (Autism Society of NL)

The demographics of the clients at Bridges to Hope is shifting as well, he said.

"Some of our clients now are working, but because they're making minimum wage they can't seem to make ends meet."

People often think hunger is a problem with simple solutions but it requires work across organizations, Williams said.

"I think the government needs to play a role, but I certainly think partnerships like we have with the Autism Society are key to dealing with it all."

