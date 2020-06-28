St. John's food bank expecting surge in demand as pandemic continues

Food donations for Bridges to Hope at the First United Church in Mount Pearl. Ninety per cent of the food they give out comes from donations. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Bridges to Hope manager Jody Williams expects his food bank to see a big surge in demand in the coming weeks.

"I'm expecting probably a 20 or 30 per cent increase when things get going," manager Jody Williams said.

Williams said demand was lower during the pandemic because many people were receiving money from government programs, like CERB. But when those payments stop, he expects many people will go hungry.

He says the increase is going to come from a new demographic — people who have never used the food bank before.

"It's going to start happening, I expect, like literally like next week," he said.

Williams said he had a single mom come use the food bank for the first time, who was expecting to be called back to work, but never got the call.

Williams said some people in the restaurant industry haven't been called back because of lower occupancy due to public health restrictions. He said many people are shocked they don't have jobs to go back to, while others can't make ends meet on minimum wage.

"We're getting three or four or five calls a day from people who are like, 'I've never been to a food bank before, I don't know how they work.' These are all people who basically had jobs and now they're finding themselves underemployed," Williams said.

"It's a bit concerning, obviously, because we were already serving a thousand people a month before the pandemic."

Bridges to Hope held two drive-thru food drives Saturday and manager Jody Williams expects the food bank will need those items to keep up with a surge in demand. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Williams said when the pandemic first began, they suspended their walk-in food programs.

He said clients had to use a call-in system, which was difficult, because some don't have access to a phone.

He said they also suspended food donations at their office on Cookstown Road, until they developed a pandemic plan to protect their volunteers, who are all seniors.

"We've had to purchase all of our food," Williams said.

Williams said that was unsustainable, since 90 per cent of their food is normally donated. However, he said Bridges to Hope received a grant which has allowed them to give out gift cards to clients.

"That allows people to get more culturally appropriate food, sometimes we have people that are not from here, and we don't necessarily carry things at the food bank that they're used to eating," he said.

"Also if you're a single mom, we don't get things like milk."

Williams is urging people to donate to Bridges to Hope, if they can, because until they end of June, they have a chance to win money through the Great Canadian Giving Challenge.

"So for every dollar donated right now, we have a chance of winning $20,000."

Bridges to Hope also held its first food drive since the pandemic began on Saturday at Wesley United Church in St. John's and First United Church in Mount Pearl, which was well attended and will help them fill their shelves, before demand surges.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador