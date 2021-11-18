Inuit youth leader wants climate action after COP26 before it's 'too late'

Did political leaders cop out at COP26?

Brian Pottle, president of the National Inuit Youth Council, spent five days taking in and presenting at the UN Climate Conference which was held earlier this month in Glasgow, Scotland.

Inuit are already experiencing the drastic effects of climate change, he said.

"By the time it becomes urgent to other parts of the world, it may be too late."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised conference delegates Canada would cap oil and gas emissions "at a pace and scale needed to reach net-zero by 2050."

While premier Andrew Furey — who attended the climate event as part of Canada's contingent — was actively pitching the province's offshore.

Watch the video in the player above for Pottle's perspective on those headlines and his message for world leaders.

