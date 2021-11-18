Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Inuit youth leader wants climate action after COP26 before it's 'too late'

“By the time it becomes urgent to other parts of the world, it may be too late," according to Pottle.

National Inuit Youth Council President Brian Pottle has message for world leaders

Katie Breen · CBC News ·

Inuit youth leader talks COP26

11 hours ago
4:33
The UN climate conference is over, and Brian Pottle is weighing in. The president of the National Inuit Youth Council wants world leaders to understand the urgency of the situation — especially in the North. Hear his perspective and his thoughts on Canada’s COP26 oil commitment. 4:33

Did political leaders cop out at COP26? 

Brian Pottle, president of the National Inuit Youth Council, spent five days taking in and presenting at the UN Climate Conference which was held earlier this month in Glasgow, Scotland. 

Inuit are already experiencing the drastic effects of climate change, he said. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised conference delegates Canada would cap oil and gas emissions "at a pace and scale needed to reach net-zero by 2050."

While premier Andrew Furey — who attended the climate event as part of Canada's contingent — was actively pitching the province's offshore.

Watch the video in the player above for Pottle's perspective on those headlines and his message for world leaders.

