Police searching for Stephenville man missing for 5 days

Bryan Hall, 31, of Stephenville has been missing since Saturday. (Bay St. George RCMP)

Police and community members in the Bay St. George area of Newfoundland and Labrador are searching a Stephenville man who has been missing since Saturday.

Cpl. Gillian Reddy of the Bay St. George RCMP says Brian Hall, 31, was last seen at his workplace on March 19. Police have video of what they believe to be Hall's car leaving his home on Colonial Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

"We're very concerned for his well-being. Obviously it is winter, and the weather is not great. We don't know of any other place that he would possibly be looking to stay, so at this point there is concern," said Reddy on Thursday.

Hall is five feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes, a beard and glasses. His car is a black four-door 2012 Honda Civic with the licence plate HXL 634.

Reddy said police are searching the Bay St. George area and are using a helicopter to search the coastline. People in neighbouring communities are also joining the search checking alleys and back roads for signs of Hall's vehicle, she said.

Police say Hall may be driving this 2012 black Honda Civic, with the licence plate HXL 634. (Bay St. George RCMP)

"At this point without a vehicle, we don't really have a starting point," Reddy said. "If we could get a starting point, that would definitely help us to expand the search."

Police are asking the public to review any security or dashcam video to see if new leads can be found on Hall's whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-634-2118 or Crime Stoppers.