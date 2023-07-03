Convicted murderer Brian Doyle granted 6 months' day parole

Brian Doyle, seen in this photo from 2002, was convicted of a lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Catherine Carroll, 45. (CBC)

A man who killed his best friend's mother in St. John's more than 30 years ago has been granted day parole again.

The parole board's decision — six months of day parole with authorized overnight leave for convicted murderer Brian Doyle, 53 — was handed down in early June during a hearing in British Columbia, where Doyle is serving his sentence at a minimum-security facility.

Doyle is serving a life sentence for the murder of Catherine Carroll in St. John's in 1991.

At the time, Doyle let his then best friend Greg Parsons — Carroll's son — take the fall in what is one of the biggest wrongful conviction cases in Newfoundland and Labrador history. Parsons was released in 1998, exonerated by DNA evidence. Doyle was later charged and found guilty of second-degree murder in 2002. He was sentenced to 18 years without parole.

It's not his first release since becoming eligible for parole.

The first was in April 2020, when Doyle was granted day parole and lived in a community facility. A year later, though, the board revoked his parole, saying it was concerned about Doyle's online activity on an internet chat site and breaches of COVID-19 protocols.

Doyle also engaged in an intimate relationship, which he failed to immediately report as required by his release conditions.

"You had breached your 'report relationships' condition and had misled your (case management team) CMT. The board noted a high degree of impression management, poor judgement and decision-making — elements that parallelled your pre and post offence behaviour," the decision reads.

In August 2022 the board again granted Doyle day parole for three months to participate in a "time limited" community-based program.

Doyle remained in the community after finishing the program until January this year, with the final program report indicating he was "respectful and positive" at the residential facility that sponsors the program.

"You were able to articulate key learning points and how they applied to your personal circumstances. You were assessed as gaining new and real insight into your past behaviours and thinking," reads the parole board's decision.

"There have been no concerns with your behaviour since your return to your minimum-security institution."

Conditions and concerns

Doyle's current release comes with a lengthy list of conditions. Among them: he must abstain from alcohol and drugs, except for prescribed and over the counter medication; he must immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships regardless of gender to the parole supervisor; he may have no direct or indirect contact with the victim's family; he can't enter Newfoundland and Labrador without written permission from the parole supervisor; and he must follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy, violence, childhood trauma and reintegration challenges.

The board is also encouraging Doyle to continue counselling, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and find work in the food industry where he has experience.

But there are still concerns.

The board wrote it remains concerned with the seriousness and brutality of Doyle's crime and noted he apologized to Carroll's family but never to Parsons. It also has concerns about Doyle continuing to seek different reasons and explanations for the violence and sexual elements of his crime.

"The board is not convinced you have truly presented the motivations and reasons for the murder," reads the decision.

"You have a long history of outright lying and lying by omission. You were able to present yourself as a grieving family friend and let your former friend be convicted and jailed for your crime."

The board noted his most recent correctional plan update states Doyle is a moderate risk to reoffend violently on conditional release.

His most recent psychological risk assessment was completed in June 2022. He was assessed to be a low to moderate risk for future violence.

"The assessor suggested that if you were to be violent in the future it would likely be in a situation where you had used substances and or were involved in a problematic/secretive relationship where you lack adequate emotional support. The board notes this comment specifically because your day parole was directly revoked as a result of your secrecy about a relationship," the decision reads.

"You are, however, assessed as a suitable candidate for day parole. The psychologist indicates you have made gains since revocation."

