Liberal candidate ran failed penny stock firm that sought sweet deal in Cambodia

A Liberal candidate in the Newfoundland and Labrador election was president of a Nevada-registered penny-stock company that never made a dime from its plans to grow stevia plants in Cambodia, and saw tens of millions of dollars in market value evaporate nearly as quickly as it appeared.

"I feel that my role with Stevia Nutra was totally above board," Brian Dicks said in an interview with CBC News.

"It was solid, my performance was solid. I did what was required of me, in my role, to support the company moving forward. So I see nothing in my role with this company that would in any way impact negatively on my ability to move forward in a role with the province."

Dicks — who is now running to represent Humber-Bay of Islands in the May 16 provincial election — became president of Stevia Nutra in January 2012.

Stevia Nutra was not implicated in any legal or regulatory entanglements during its brief existence.

But the company had business links to a lawyer and financier who would go on to be accused of stock market violations in the U.S. for their work with other penny stock firms around the same time frame.

I see nothing in my role with this company that would in any way impact negatively on my ability to move forward in a role with the province. - Brian Dicks

Stevia Nutra was also touted by a promoter who was later arrested by the FBI on unrelated charges of securities fraud.

Dicks said he and the company had nothing to do with the promotional effort for Stevia Nutra, which suggested the company's share price "could return you a quick 341%!"

And Dicks said the authorities have never come calling about his time as president of Stevia Nutra.

"There's been never anything untoward, or any issues raised around the company, or my involvement with it," he said.

"None."

Approached with business opportunity

Dicks told CBC News his involvement with Stevia Nutra began when he was asked to take a look at a business idea in late 2011.

"It was essentially a development stage agro-company that would see us establishing farming operations in Cambodia to cultivate the natural sweetener stevia," he said.

Dicks said his research showed "growing global demand for the product and it was a tremendous upside potential for companies that were engaged in growing it."

Brian Dicks, the Liberal candidate for Humber-Bay of Islands, is pictured at his campaign launch on April 22. Also shown are Liberal Leader Dwight Ball (left) and Corner Brook candidate Gerry Byrne (right). (Katie Breen/CBC)

But he won't say who approached him to take a look at that opportunity.

"I'd rather not discuss the others that were involved," Dicks said. "I don't think that would be appropriate."

In the beginning, he said, he was looking at this as "just a bit of a consulting opportunity," but the group that was involved "liked what they were seeing in terms of how I was digging into it."

That's when he stepped into the role of president and chief financial officer.

He said there were plans for secondary processing of the product in Newfoundland, and his main role was in operations management for the fledgling business.

Reverse takeover of car rental company

The company that would become Stevia Nutra was incorporated in Nevada in 2010, and was called AAA Best Car Rental Inc.

AAA Best Car Rental Inc. was based in Paterson, N.J., about a half-hour drive from Manhattan.

It planned to offer discounted car rental services, by acquiring late-model vehicles from used car auctions.

But that idea never got rolling.

On Jan. 4, 2012, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company "underwent a change of control and a change in management."

In a reverse takeover, Dicks became president, and a Newfoundland and Labrador-registered company he controlled became a shareholder of the newly-rechristened Stevia Nutra.

Stevia Nutra's business address was a residential duplex in Corner Brook.

Two months later, Stevia Nutra reported reaching a deal, through a subsidiary, to lease 20 hectares of land in Cambodia for growing stevia.

Brian Dicks (centre) is pictured during an April 2012 trip to Cambodia. At the time, Dicks was president of Stevia Nutra, which planned to launch an agro-business there. (Stevia Nutra/Flickr)

Dicks said he spent about three weeks in southeast Asia to help set things up.

According to the company's regulatory filings, Stevia Nutra's shares began trading on May 22, 2012.

Within a week, the stock price peaked at $1.12.

The company briefly had a total market value of more than $80 million, before rapidly declining.

Dicks acknowledged that number "sounds ridiculous," but drew a comparison to start-up companies in the dot-com era.

"The valuations didn't really make a lot of sense," he said.

Within a year, Stevia Nutra's share price collapsed to a penny.

By early 2013, the company stopped providing updates to the SEC, and essentially went dormant.

Dicks said he never redeemed any of his shares in Stevia Nutra, and "never made a penny off them."

Promotion sparked attention

Not long after Stevia Nutra stock started trading, promotional materials began circulating, lauding the company's potential.

That created a buzz in the online bulletin board community for penny stock investors, and sparked some critical media attention.

Vancouver Sun financial watchdog columnist David Baines wrote about Stevia Nutra — and promotional efforts involving the company — on June 13, 2012.

"The stock is now being pumped by ... a former WWE-type wrestler who pens a U.S. tout sheet called M3 Profit Accelerator," Baines wrote.

Baines highlighted claims made by M3 Profit Accelerator in that promotional material: "Multibillion-dollar companies like Pepsi, Coca-Cola & Nestlé are scrambling, buying as much sugar substitute, stevia, as they can. They need more and Stevia Nutra can give it to them — putting them at the top of a very short list!"

Brian Dicks said this promotion was not contracted or sanctioned by Stevia Nutra. The promotion began soon after Stevia Nutra stock started trading in late May 2012. (Archive.org/smallcapfortunes.com)

CBC News found a copy of that promotional mailout on an archived version of the now-defunct smallcapfortunes.com website.

It noted that Stevia Nutra "could return you a quick 341%!" and adds that "by becoming the #1 producer of stevia on the planet, I'm confident that this stock that's selling for just pennies on the dollar now, could skyrocket … Making us unbelieveably wealthy in the process!"

A small-print disclaimer on the mailout noted that it was paid advertising, and was paid for by a company called Glenroths Consulting Ltd.

The disclaimer indicated that another company, Capital Financial Media, "has received and managed a total production budget of $1,275,000 for this advertising effort and will retain any amounts over and above the cost of production, copywriting services, mailing and other distribution expenses, as a fee for its services."

Caught off guard

At the time, Stevia Nutra's Blaine, Wash.-based investor relations contact denied any knowledge of the promotional newsletter, according to Baines's column in the Vancouver Sun.

Today, Dicks says he was caught off guard when he received a call from a business investment writer at the time about the promotion, because he wasn't aware of it.

"I went online and I saw the promotion that you're referring to. And really, I just shook my head at it, because for years in my own investing, when I'd get those sorts of e-mails on my email I just delete them immediately, because I thought that they were just tacky and unbelievable," Dicks said.

"So that one that you're talking about, that's exactly what came across my mind. I said, 'You know, what the hell, where does this come from?' Because it wasn't certainly sanctioned or requisitioned by us, and I would know, because I was dealing with all the contracts. And I was also handling the banking.

"So I knew that there was nothing associated with our company, but where that came from, I don't know. I don't know if it was somebody who was outside trying to in some way manipulate our stock or to … again, I don't know."

He doesn't recall putting out any kind of press release on behalf of Stevia Nutra to distance the company from the promotional campaign.

Why not?

"It is a fair question, and I don't have a good answer for you on that, because I don't really recall what the reaction was at the time, or if we took any action on it," Dicks said.

He followed up to say that, in hindsight, it was a mistake not to do so.

Deliveries by 'Mailman'

The company that got cash for the Stevia Nutra mailout was no stranger to penny-stock promotions.

Florida-based Capital Financial Media — which disclosed receiving $1.275 million to promote Stevia Nutra — was controlled by Brian Sodi.

Sodi was, according to the SEC, "known as 'Mailman' in the penny stock fraud community because of his pervasive participation in direct-mailed penny stock promotions."

In early 2018, U.S. regulators alleged that Sodi and his company committed securities fraud.

In a press release issued last year, the SEC indicated that it was seeking an accounting of all of Sodi's and his companies' sales of all U.S. penny stocks that Sodi promoted within the last five years.

The mission of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is to protect investors, and maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets. (Associated Press)

In announcing the charges, the SEC said it appreciated the assistance of an array of law-enforcement and financial regulators, from Malta to Hong Kong to the Cayman Islands — plus the investigation section of the financial services regulation division of the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined comment when CBC News asked about the role of authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador in the investigation.

The SEC proceedings against Sodi have been stayed pending the resolution of criminal charges against him, after he was arrested by the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Alabama charged Sodi with 10 counts related to securities fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy.

"The defendant conspired with others to, and did in fact, participate in multiple frauds involving the manipulation of stock prices through pump-and-dump securities fraud," the U.S. government alleges in court filings in Alabama.

"In a pump-and-dump, the defendant obtains stock, artificially inflates the price of the stock through the dissemination of misleading and false positive statements about the stock, and then sells the stock on the open market for a profit at a higher price."

The allegations date back to an alleged stock price manipulation in 2012 and 2013 related to a mining company in Alabama.

The U.S. government estimated last year that 48,848 investors, in the United States and elsewhere, purchased manipulated stock over the course of Sodi's alleged frauds.

Sodi was scheduled to appear in court in Alabama last week, to change his plea to guilty, but proceedings were delayed until May 20.

He is not facing charges related to his company's work promoting Stevia Nutra.

Financial deal with Cayman Islands company

Neither are others who were linked to Stevia Nutra back in 2012 and 2013.

However, they have landed in hot water for their roles with other penny stocks.

In August 2012, Stevia Nutra entered into a financing agreement with Fairhills Capital Offshore Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company, to provide for a non-brokered financing arrangement of up to $3 million.

Dicks now says Stevia Nutra never drew down any of that money, and only received around $50,000 in working capital from the company.

According to Stevia Nutra's SEC filings, a company controlled by Edward Bronson had the voting power over the shares owned by Fairhills Capital Offshore Ltd.

Days after Stevia Nutra announced that agreement with Fairhills, Bronson and one of his other companies were charged by the SEC over an alleged penny stock scheme, in which they bought billions of stock shares from small companies and illegally resold those shares in the public market.

Asked if he was aware that Bronson was charged by the SEC a couple of days after the Stevia Nutra deal was announced, Dicks said: "Now that you mention it, I guess I would have, you know, back in that time. I don't have a recollection of it at the moment to be honest with you, but for sure I would have. And maybe that would have put an end to that relationship anyway then. But I don't recall."

Dicks followed up to note that he never spoke with Bronson personally, and Stevia Nutra did not solicit Fairhills. He said he doesn't recall the details of how Stevia Nutra connected with them.

In 2017, Bronson was found guilty of securities violations, permanently barred from the penny stock industry, and ordered to repay more than $11 million in ill-gotten gains.

Lawyer currently facing charges

Lawyer Gregg Jaclin was listed on Stevia Nutra's regulatory filings in November 2012.

After reviewing his files, Dicks said Jaclin "was never engaged or contracted by Stevia Nutra for legal services," but his connection is tied to the Fairhills financing agreement.

"It was agreed that Fairhills would cover all costs associated with the filing and they used Jaclin," Dicks wrote in an email. "So Jaclin was representing Fairhills in this case."

Jaclin was eventually charged in relation to his work with 10 penny-stock companies, over the period of 2008 through 2013.

Those eight counts, filed in northern California in 2017, included conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

The charges do not involve Stevia Nutra.

"Stevia Nutra wouldn't be on that list because we were actually a legitimate company," Dicks said.

Jaclin's case has yet to go to trial.

'Very interesting learning experience'

Dicks said Stevia Nutra failed because it ran out of money.

"The success rate for development stage companies is very low, I know. But I don't think that's a reason not to try. And that's [the] way I looked at it," Dicks said.

"Entrepreneurial spirit is what drives our economies here, and I think we especially need that today in this province. But unfortunately it ran out of working capital and it subsequently folded. As I said before, for me it was a very interesting learning experience. It was the first time in that particular space. And so, I take a lot of knowledge, I guess, and experience with me moving forward."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador