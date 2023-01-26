N.L. photographer finds beauty in the streets of St. John's
Brian Carey has taken well over 1,000 portraits
You can find him wandering the streets of St. John's — the same roads he explored as a boy.
But these days Brian Carey is gravitating toward portraits of the people doing the same thing he is — travelling the city streets.
So far, Carey has photographed well over 1,000 people, and though he's sometimes met with apprehension, his relaxed attitude usually wins them over.
In this episode, Brian talks about forming new relationships and how his beautiful street portraits are born.
