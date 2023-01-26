N.L. photographer finds beauty in the streets of St. John's

Brian Carey can be found wandering the same streets he explored as a boy. These days though, he's capturing beautiful portraits.

You can find him wandering the streets of St. John's — the same roads he explored as a boy.

But these days Brian Carey is gravitating toward portraits of the people doing the same thing he is — travelling the city streets.

So far, Carey has photographed well over 1,000 people, and though he's sometimes met with apprehension, his relaxed attitude usually wins them over.

Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.

Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.

In this episode, Brian talks about forming new relationships and how his beautiful street portraits are born.

