12 days after Fiona hit, Channel-Port aux Basques mayor says situation remains stressful

Channel Port-aux Basques Mayor Brian Button says damaged water and sewer lines are preventing people from returning to their homes. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The mayor of Channel-Port aux Basques mayor says the community is still reeling, 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona wreaked havoc on the town, on Newfoundland's southwest coast.

"It's been hard. It's been very straining on everybody," said Brian Button on Thursday. "Every day, it's a challenge."

Button said cleanup efforts are progressing well and housing displaced people remains the highest priority, but many homes remain inaccessible due to ongoing safety, insurance and government inspections. There are structural and electrical problems, and the provincial Health and Environment departments are involved as well.

All efforts are focused on ensuring people can safely return to their homes, he said.

"We don't want anyone to be in a situation where it means … perhaps hindering yourself or worse yet, losing a life over it."

Button said it it's too soon to say how many homes have been permanently lost, as more damage is discovered every day. Earlier reports said nearly 100 homes have been seriously damaged or destroyed, but Button said that number could be much, much higher.

A Canadian Forces Ranger walks through the devastation of destroyed properties in Port aux Basques. Button says cleanup efforts have made a big difference, though newcomers remain shocked at the damage still on the ground. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

An issue now preventing many from returning to their homes is the severe damage to the town's wastewater infrastructure.

"We could have a healthy home that we want to put people in but we don't have the infrastructure to allow them to go in this home and to be able to use services such as water and sewer."

Button said parts of their water and sewer systems have been destroyed in different ways in different locations.

"That system [has] been either buried in rubble, buried in rock, crushed by rock, no longer visible, can't find it. We have major damages to most of our outfalls."

However, Button is pleased with the difference he sees in the community between the immediate aftermath of the storm and now.

"Ten days ago, when you look at the community, we would have sworn we were in a war zone," Button said. "But, luckily today, it's improved."

Button said contractors who have just arrived are still blown away by the damage that remains, although a lot of progress has been made.

"We're making inroads on making the community look a little bit brighter."

The mayor said he's also been touched by the support Port aux Basques has received from around the globe.

"With every piece of destruction and every disaster that you see, you always find a goodness in it," Button said. He said the fundraisers and donations have kept the people of Port aux Basques motivated to rebuild their community.

"What keeps the people's spirits up is seeing the generosity and the goodwill from everybody across right across our country."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador