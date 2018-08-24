Couple visits every craft brewery in N.L. — and have the growlers to prove it

It started with an unplanned Sunday and a hankering for a crisp pint.

Peter and Sandra Troke's growler at Dildo Brewery soon turned into a meal, then a plan to visit every craft brewery on Newfoundland — a feat that made their summer.

"We filled one growler with our favourite brew at the time [in Dildo] and when we went to Port Rexton, we picked up another growler and it kind of went from there," Peter Troke told CBC Radio's On The Go.

The Trokes' looked through CBC articles and social media to find all craft breweries operating on the island, then mapped out a plan.

Sandra Troke poses with a pint at Dildo Brewery in ... well, Dildo. (Submitted by Peter Troke )

During one trip, they visited Split Rock Brewing Company in Twillingate. And while they were in the area, they just had to stop into Scudrunner in Gander.

It set the tone for the rest of their summer vacation.

"It was an ale of a summer."

Gotta get em' all

They ticked off Quidi Vidi Brewery, Bier Markt and YellowBelly in St. John's, before packing up their vehicle for another sudsy adventure.

"We tracked down some of the others that were on the west coast — using Facebook and Twitter — Bootleg Brewery in Corner Brook and Western Newfoundland Brewing Company in Pasadena," Troke said.

While not officially open at the time, the Trokes even got the chance to sample brew from Crooked Feeder in Cormack.

"We managed to find the owner and once we told him our story, he came right to our camp site and brought over a growler and four beautiful glasses."

The Trokes take a break from sipping to take a selfie with their daughter and her husband at the Bier Markt in St. John's. (Submitted by Peter Troke )

The craft brewery scene is still expanding with other locations undergoing environment assessments, including a shop on the tip of the Northern Peninsula.

Troke said his island-wide beer tour did more than tickle his taste buds — it opened the couple up to visiting places they normally wouldn't have.

"Take Cormack for example, when you go up the Northern Peninsula, it's so easy to drive by and now we have an excuse to go in and visit Cormack."

Peter and Sandra Troke visited ten craft breweries in operation in Newfoundland this summer. (Submitted by Peter Troke )

And while he hesitates to list his favourites, because, 'it's in the taste buds of the beholder,' the Dildo Brewery is number one in their books.

"When it comes to the experience, a day trip and adventure, they ticked all the boxes."

"They have a beautiful location. You're right by the water, you can sit right by the bay."