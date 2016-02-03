Troubled history of site for proposed St. John's bar sparks concern for residents

Developers of a proposed downtown St. John's lounge and eatery are facing opposition — in part because of the location's troubled past.

The plans for the Brewdock Beer Bar and Eatery at 83 Duckworth St. orginally included outdoor speakers, but Coun. Hope Jamieson says that's just one of the concerns for residents in the area.

"That site in particular has been the subject of some controversy in the past," Jamieson said. "There was an establishment there that was perceived to be the source of some difficulty in the neighbourhood."

The controversial establishment in question was the Crazy Horse — a long-defunct strip club that was the site of several violent incidents.

The City of St. John's received 19 submissions from the public about the proposed development. There were some letters of support but the majority were opposed, including one petition with more than 20 signatures.

We can't go judging [based] on the legacies of past business owners. - Danny Breen

Developers have agreed to no longer include outdoor speakers for the deck, which council expects to relieve much of the concern. But due to the amount of opposition, Jamieson at Monday's regular council meeting moved that a public hearing be held.

Some councillors pushed back on the motion, arguing it would delay the business from opening, so Jamieson withdrew it and instead moved to defer the decision until after she could meet with the developers and concerned residents. Council approved the deferment, with councillors Jamie Korab and Debbie Hanlon, as well as Mayor Danny Breen, voting against it.

"What is very, very important here is that the residents have a chance to discuss with the proponent what the plans are and get any concerns that they have dealt with," Jamieson said. "So whatever venue that happens through is fine with me. I think this is the most expedient path."

Jamieson says the meeting will happen as soon as possible.

Breen said he supports the project and feels the proponent has met all reasonable demands.

"There are restrictions on it to not have speakers on the deck and to control the lighting on the deck," Breen said. "So I'm not sure what more can be done by the operators to mitigate the impact."

"It is downtown. It's on Duckworth Street. It's an area that's an entertainment area."

Breen said it's unreasonable to hold the location's past against a new operator.

"We can't go judging [based] on the legacies of past business owners," Breen said. "If we did that in terms of approving new businesses that would be a terrible precedent to set."

