Missing Chapel Arm man found dead after search and rescue effort
Brent Warren was reported missing Wednesday morning.
Police say a man reported missing from Chapel Arm was found dead Wednesday evening.
The RCMP in Whitbourne began the search for 58-year-old Brent Warren Wednesday morning after was reported missing.
Warren was last heard from around noon on Wednesday when we went to go berry picking in the Fairhaven Area — about 30 minutes from Chapel Arm — according to a news release.
Warren's vehicle was located just off the Trans-Canada Highway near Fairhaven, police said.
The police - along with members of the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue team - spent the evening searching the area.
