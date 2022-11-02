Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Missing Chapel Arm man found dead after search and rescue effort

Brent Warren was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Brent Warren was reported missing Wednesday morning.


Avalon Wolverines Search and Rescue helped police in the search for Brent Warren on Chapel Arm, who was found dead Wednesday evening. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Police say a man reported missing from Chapel Arm was found dead Wednesday evening.

The RCMP in Whitbourne began the search for 58-year-old Brent Warren Wednesday morning after was reported missing.

Warren was last heard from around noon on Wednesday when we went to go berry picking in the Fairhaven Area — about 30 minutes from Chapel Arm — according to a news release.

Warren's vehicle was located just off the Trans-Canada Highway near Fairhaven, police said.

The police - along with members of the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue team - spent the evening searching the area.

With files from Jeremy Eaton

