Former RCMP sergeant gets house arrest for breaching trust, 'shielding' son from police

Brent Hillier Sr.'s decisions on June 1, 2018, may have saved his son from an impaired driving charge, but it means he'll spend the next nine months mostly confined to his house.

The former commander of the Bay Roberts RCMP detachment pleaded guilty and was given a conditional sentence — essentially house arrest — on Tuesday morning during a virtual court appearance.

It brings to an end an ordeal that started when his son, Brent Hillier Jr., drove recklessly around the narrow streets of Upper Island Cove at high speeds while slumped over into the passenger seat.

"Suffice it to say, Mr. Hillier embarked on a misguided attempt to shield his son" from his fellow RCMP officers, said Justice Donald Burrage in his sentencing decision.

Hillier Jr.'s tear around Upper Island Cove ended on Alfred Coombs's front lawn.

Poles lay buckled where a fence once stood, and the siding and shutters are demolished on a house in Upper Island Cove after Brent Hillier Jr. crashed into it. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The small sedan Hillier Jr. was driving launched through Coombs's fence and crashed into his house. The first RCMP officer to arrive was Hillier Sr., who quickly realized the driver was his own son.

Hillier Jr. was allowed to leave the scene and drive his car a short distance down the road, where he parked it in a driveway.

Hillier Sr. went home and changed out of his uniform, then returned to the crash site to meet with the homeowner. He offered to repair the damages, but Coombs demanded to speak with another officer.

Hillier Jr. walks out of court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving on July 25, 2019. He was sentenced to six months of house arrest. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Hillier Jr. wasn't examined by a doctor until the next day, meaning any evidence of impairment was no good to the police investigation. He was charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance, and was sentenced to six months' house arrest on July 25, 2019.

Hillier Jr. had a prior impaired driving conviction from 2013.

Before smashing into the house, Hillier Jr. had driven into a convenience store, backed up, and drove into it again.

A witness told police they saw a box of the prescription opioid Suboxone in the cupholders of Hillier Jr.'s centre console.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stepped in to investigate and recommended charges be laid against Hillier Sr., while the RCMP major crimes division investigation from St. John's investigated Hillier Jr.

Father apologizes

Brent Hillier Sr. made his first court appearance on Tuesday. During all previous hearings, he was represented by his lawyer, Nick Avis.

After Avis read out Hillier Sr.'s work history — including 18 years on the force, where he was the province's top use of force instructor — he revealed why Hillier Sr. is no longer with the RCMP.

"Once it was decided he was going to plead guilty, that automatically disqualifies you from the RCMP so he retired at that point," Avis said.

Defence lawyer Nick Avis represents the majority of police officers charged with criminal offences in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Hillier Sr. had not only been the commanding officer for Bay Roberts, he was also the organizer for most of the RCMP fundraisers in the region. His lawyer noted even after retiring with a court case hanging over his head, Hillier Sr. still volunteered with fundraising efforts in his community.

After Avis finished, Hillier Sr. stood up and spoke to the judge.

"I would just like to start by apologizing to the courts and saying I'm sorry for the events that have transpired," he said. "I'm more sorry for the embarrassment brought towards my community."

He also apologized to the RCMP and his family.

Hillier Sr. has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and also has a debilitating back injury, both injuries from his former line of work. While he didn't use it as an excuse for his actions, it was listed as a reason to leave his house and attend treatment.

Hillier Sr. will also be allowed to leave his house twice a week to run errands, but it has to be approved by a supervisor beforehand.

At the end of the hearing, Burrage wished Hillier Sr. good luck in the future.

