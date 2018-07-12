Officer charged with obstructing justice no longer employed by RCMP

Brent Hillier Sr., who is expected to plead guilty to obstructing justice in May, is no longer an RCMP officer.

A spokesperson for the RCMP confirmed the former sergeant ceased to be a Mountie on Jan. 16. He had been suspended with pay since being charged a year earlier.

It's not clear if Hillier Sr. quit, retired or was fired. The force won't comment on his departure, saying the information is protected by their human resources policy.

Hillier Sr.'s lawyer, Nick Avis, declined comment.

The former commanding officer of the Bay Roberts detachment landed in hot water after allegedly cleaning up his son's mess when he crashed a car into a house in Upper Island Cove.

Brent Hillier Jr. walks out of court in July after pleading guilty to dangerous driving. He was sentenced to six months of house arrest. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Brent Hillier Jr. pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced to six months of house arrest. He was never charged with impaired driving, though several witnesses suspected he was impaired.

According to a statement facts in Hillier Jr.'s case, his father was the first officer on scene and let him drive the car to a house down the road and leave the scene.

Hillier Sr. then went home, changed out of his uniform and came back to the scene. The homeowner told CBC News he offered to pay for the damages, but the man said he demanded to speak with another officer.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated Hillier Sr., while the RCMP major-crimes division investigated Hillier Jr. Both forces recommended charges be laid in the respective cases.

