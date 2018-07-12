RCMP officer heading to trial for allegedly letting son leave scene of car crash

Brent Hillier Sr., a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday and instead chose to go to trial.

Hillier Sr. was due in Harbour Grace at 10 a.m. for the start of a four-day prelim, where the evidence against him would be tested for the first time.

Lawyers for the defence and prosecution phoned into the courtroom instead, saying they'd agreed to forego the process and elect trial at Supreme Court.

The next appearance for the veteran Conception Bay North officer will be an arraignment at Supreme Court in St. John's, where a date could be set for trial.

Son pleaded guilty to dangerous driving

Hillier Sr. was accused of obstructing justice by letting his son leave the scene of a car crash in Upper Island Cove.

Brent Hillier Jr. was convicted of dangerous driving in July, for crashing his car into a house.

The agreed statement of facts in Hillier Jr.'s case said his father was the first officer on scene, and that Hillier Jr. was allowed to leave the crash site and drive his car to a house down the road.

Poles lay buckled where a fence once stood, and the siding and shutters were demolished on a house in Upper Island Cove. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Witnesses said Hillier Jr. was "bug-eyed" and "incoherent," and had a box of the prescription opioid Suboxone in his cup holder. He was not taken to the hospital until the following day, and was never charged with impaired driving.

The statement of facts said Hillier Sr. went home and changed out of his uniform after the crash, before returning to the scene and clearing debris.

RCMP Major Crimes division took over the crash investigation four days later. Meanwhile, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary began investigating Hillier Sr.'s response.

Hillier Sr., who is being represented by lawyer Nick Avis, has been suspended with pay by the RCMP during the court process.

