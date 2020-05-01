Be cautious about your 'double bubble,' says MUN's associate dean of medicine

Dr. Brenda Wilson, associate dean of Memorial University's medical school, says people need to think carefully about how they expand their bubble during the pandemic. (CBC)

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians can now expand their household bubbles under the COVID-19 pandemic, but Memorial University's associate dean of medicine is urging people to be careful doing so.

Dr. Brenda Wilson said expanding our bubbles — the core group we interact with while staying home as much as possible — might turn out to be trickier than it appears, once people get past the initial enthusiasm.

"Once we've made the decision about who we're doubling up with, there's no going back," Wilson told The St. John's Morning Show. "We can't change our minds later. So think carefully about our decision-making."

While the easiest expansion of your bubble might include family groups like grandparents, Wilson said protecting the most vulnerable populations should still be a top priority.

"I think most of us need to be very cautious about this, because I don't know any families who don't have someone who might be bordering on high risk or, frankly, high risk," Wilson said. "Those who are less vulnerable have a responsibility to shield those who are more. They depend on us."

Expect more cases once measures loosen, Wilson

According to the provincial government, the next set of loosened measures could come May 11, the province's target date for alert Level 4. The move to Level 4 would allow low-risk non-essential businesses like law firms to reopen, and allow low-risk outdoor activities like fishing, hunting and golfing to resume.

While the timeline spans weeks and months, Wilson said the time is needed to help businesses prepare how to navigate a new normal.

"How are things going to be arranged in the workplace, to maintain separation? How many people should continue to stay working at home? What kind of physical measures can we put in?" Wilson said.

"There's all sorts of decisions, and each business, I think, is going to have to work through these. So there's a preparation time needed for that."

Once low-risk stores reopen and people start to move around the city again, Wilson said a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases should be expected.

Health Minister John Haggie has been adamant in telling people to stop looking for loopholes as the province loosens rules during the pandemic. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

"We cannot say it's not in the community," Wilson said. "I think we're in the best possible position we could be just now. But as soon as you start to loosen the restrictions, we start to de-escalate the controls, it is for sure what's going to happen, is the risk of COVID-19 emerging and spreading is going to increase."

Wilson also echoed the words of Health Minister John Haggie, who said people should not try to bend the rules or figure out loopholes as restrictions start to loosen, calling loopholes "a path to disaster."

"To quote Minister Haggie, who quoted Winston Churchill, we're at the end of the beginning." Wilson said. "It's six weeks and it feels like it's been a lifetime. It's not, it's been six weeks. We need to be looking ahead, one year, two years. We're going into a new normal. There will be a second wave coming across the world, and we cannot expect to not be part of that."