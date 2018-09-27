Progress being made on manganese levels in St. John's west end water supply: Breen

Manganese levels in the St. John's west end water supply continue to drop, still the mayor says the city is testing regularly and hopes to prevent the issue from recurring.

Manganese levels have naturally lowered since they became a problem this summer, Mayor Danny Breen told Here & Now Wednesday.

"Between June and September we had 221 tests," he said.

Breen says levels were tested at 15 sites throughout the Petty Harbour Long Pond water system. Three per cent of those tests — or seven out of 221 — showed higher-than-acceptable levels of manganese, the mayor said.

Despite Breen's assurances, some people in the west end, in the area of Waterford Bridge Road, found this in their sinks Thursday morning. (Curtis Rumbolt/CBC)

He says those events can largely be attributed to different disturbances in the system, like water main breaks.

Some changes were made to the water filtration system as well, Breen said, which further lowered manganese levels.

The city continues to test the water supply as it works to solve a problem that's left many residents of the city's west end plagued by discoloured water coming out of their taps for months.

Though Breen believes the problem is improving, he says the city is also working to prevent it from recurring.

"We'll be continuing on with the testing, we'll be continuing on with the treatment, and we'll be cleaning the pipes."

People with ongoing issues with manganese levels in their water can fill up at a city-run water station, such at this one at the city depot on Blackmarsh Road. (Here & Now/CBC News)

With files from Here & Now

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador