Breast milk bank now helping most vulnerable N.L. babies

Some premature newborns in N.L. are now getting a nutritional boost, thanks to a donated breast milk service now operating through the Janeway pediatric hospital in St. John's.

"It's been a big relief to our families," said Dr. Julie Emberly, the head of the Janeway's neonatal intensive-care unit.

"We know that breast milk is really, really important for our high-risk babies."

She said breastfed babies feed better, have fewer infections and a shorter hospital stay, but breastfeeding can be a challenge when babies are born prematurely. The milk bank is meant to address that gap.

"This would be for situations where mom's own milk is not available, or we don't have sufficient amounts of mom's own milk, for high-risk babies," she said, adding the variety of reasons mothers cannot breastfeed initially range from the physical toll of premature birth to the stress and anxiety of the experience.

"I really want to emphasize that mom's own milk is always, always, always best," she said, "but there's lots of situations where that's just not possible."

From Toronto to St.John's

The NICU's breast milk bank began operating in March, using donated milk flown in from Toronto.

"The milk goes through a very rigorous screening process," said Emberly.

The donors go through medical and physical screenings, blood testing, and are not paid for their contributions.

"When we're using donor breast milk, it's our sickest, most vulnerable babies who are receiving it. So there's a lot of work that goes into making sure that that's a very safe product for them."

After being pumped, the milk is then pasteurized and distributed to babies in need.

Emberley said there are only four such milk banks in Canada to supply the entire country, and the Janeway isn't in the position to become one and be able to accept donations.

"There's quite a lot of infrastructure and capabilities that need to be present in order for that to happen," she told CBC News.

