N.L. woman spreads Breastless and Beautiful message in Kentucky and at 35,000 feet up

When Dana Metcalfe headed out on her honeymoon nearly two weeks ago, she and her husband packed something special: the Breastless and Beautiful calendar produced by a group she founded.

"It's a beautiful project," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Thursday, on the phone from Louisville, Ky., where she and her husband are spending their honeymoon.

If I've gotta run down St. John's streets half-naked to create awareness for this project, then that's what's going to happen. - Dana Metcalfe

The calendar features 13 models: breast cancer survivors sharing their stories to help others struggling with the diagnosis and treatment, and to raise money.

"It's kind of hard to explain to people how beautiful our calendar is and what it represents," said Metcalfe, the creator of Women Into Networking Kindness, or WINK. "When we left Newfoundland, I said to my husband, 'Oh my god. Put your helmet on,' I said, 'because we're married now and this is how we roll.'"

"How we roll," said Metcalfe, involved "taking over" a WestJet flight from St. John's to Toronto.

Metcalfe is Breastless and Beautiful calendar project manager (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"We gave out 34 breast cancer calendars," she said. "They let us take over the PA system in regards to supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, because WestJet was one of our partners."

In Kentucky, she did it again while at a Walmart in Louisville.

"They were really neat. They let me put on their little smock and we took over the PA system and we gave out, I believe, another seven or eight calendars here in Louisville," she said. "We're kind of on a mission to put our calendars all over the world."

The calendars have made their way across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland and as far away as China, she said.

Patient and family support fund

The goal is to raise $500,000 with the calendar, which will be donated to the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation's patient and family support fund.

"It provides gas and groceries and food for people when they're going through cancer, so if I've gotta run down St. John's streets half-naked to create awareness for this project, then that's what's going to happen."

With files from The St. John's Morning Show

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador