Breastless and beautiful: Cancer survivors celebrated in new calendar

A new calendar showcasing the power and beauty of breast cancer survivors aims to help others struggling with the diagnosis and treatment of the disease by raising at least $500,000.

Shanna Fitzgerald, one of the models for the 'Breastless and Beautiful' calendar, said she's normally uncomfortable in front of a camera, but agreed to take part because the issue really hit home for her.

"I had my first mastectomy the day before I turned 36," Fitzgerald said.

"I had no idea how hard it was going to be, not just physically but mentally, too."

Shanna Fitzgerald says she was 'blown away' by the photos that were taken of her for the calendar. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Fitzgerald said she was also surprised by the financial toll that fighting cancer took on her family.

"I was only eight weeks into a new job. I was just coming back from maternity leave with my fourth child. We were just digging our way out and I had no benefits," she said.

"We were terrified. We were thinking, 'How are we going to raise four kids and fight this?'"

Fitzgerald said she was "lucky" because family and friends rallied and raised money to help her, but she said others aren't so fortunate — and that's why she got in front of the camera.

Dana Metcalfe helps Shanna Fitzgerald prepare for her photo shoot. (Kit Sora/Amanda Dinn)

"When I learned the reason for doing it, I had to be involved because this is exactly what I needed when I was sick," Fitzgerald said.

"The goal is to help other people, so it was meant for me to be a part of this."

Bigger concerns than financial ones

​Dana Metcalfe is the project manager and one of the driving forces behind the calendar.

She helped find the men and women who posed for pictures and helped design the individual themes for each of the photo shoots.

Metcalfe said the last thing cancer patients and their families should have to worry about while slogging through treatment and recovery is financial hardship.

"It's bad enough that you have to have chemotherapy, you have to have your breasts removed and you have to try to take care of your family — you shouldn't have to worry about where your next groceries are coming from," she said.

Dana Metcalfe is the project manager for the calendar. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Metcalfe said that money will be donated to the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation's patient and family support fund

Metcalfe said cancer survivors, like Fitzgerald, should be recognized for their courage and strength.

"To me, she is our warrior," she said.

"Shanna took everything that was bad and turned it into fuel to do everything that's great that a family needs."