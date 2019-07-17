Oh baby: Suspension of breastfeeding support groups means a change of plans

The Baby-Friendly Council of Newfoundland and Labrador aims to increase breastfeeding rates in the province. Only 70 per cent of new mothers in the province breastfeed, compared with the national rate of nearly 90 per cent. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village has changed since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the Baby-Friendly Council of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The council, composed of health professionals and community groups, aims to increase breastfeeding rates in the province.

While breastfeeding rates in the province have been increasing, only 70 per cent of new mothers here breastfeed, compared with the national rate of nearly 90 per cent.

When the pandemic hit in mid-March, in-person breastfeeding support groups were temporarily cancelled, which concerns provincial breastfeeding consultant Heather Gates.

"There is definitely a concern. You know, I definitely think about it, definitely something that we've thought about from the Baby-Friendly Council," said Gates.

She said breastfeeding support groups help new mothers feel comfortable, and provide a place where they're welcomed by other women who have experienced the ups and downs of breastfeeding.

Virtual peer support

Gates said some have been holding virtual support groups instead.

"So the village looks a little bit different," said Gates. "Support from the health-care providers has not gone away."

Heather Gates, the provincial breastfeeding consultant, says it’s a great time for new parents to bond with their babies, especially with skin-to-skin contact. (HTeam/Shutterstock)

She said many are leaning on a peer support group called Breastfeeding Support Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook, with 6,500 mothers from across the province.

"This group is very active. It's definitely a place where moms can go online and ask questions, said Gates.

From having a baby up all night feeding to wondering if the baby is getting enough milk, Gates said mothers have all sorts of questions.

She said new mothers who are supported are more likely to reach their breastfeeding goals.

Gates said breastfeeding is important for nutrition, bonding and babies' immune systems.

"Breast milk is packed with antibodies and immune building cells. We often call it the baby's first immunization," she said.

Gates also says with no visitors, it's a great time for new parents to bond with their babies, especially with skin-to-skin contact.

"Skin to skin is so important regardless of how you choose to feed your baby," she said.

"Hold that baby close in the skin and you will immediately feel better."